Treasurer Goldberg and ABCC Launch "Operation Safe Prom and Graduation"

An Effort to Raise Awareness and Keep High School Students Safe

BOSTON — The Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission (ABCC), under the direction of State Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, is undertaking an enhanced intervention and enforcement effort. The annual Operation Safe Prom and Graduation initiative is designed to raise awareness of the dangers of underage drinking during high school prom and graduation season, to prevent tragedies.

"As the end of the school year approaches for our high school students across the state, Operation Safe Prom and Graduation helps remind students and parents about the real risks of underage drinking,” said Treasurer Deborah B. Goldberg, who oversees the ABCC. “We hope by raising awareness, we can promote responsible choices for our state’s young people."

The initiative’s enforcement efforts focus primarily on suburban communities that are at risk of high rates of underage drinking. The program focuses on prevention, with investigators often calling the underage person’s parents when violations occur. ABCC officials say that most parents are unaware that their children are involved in the use of alcohol, and that intervention is a powerful tool toward family involvement in addressing the problem of underage drinking.

“Our goal with Operation Safe Prom and Graduation is to keep alcoholic beverages out of the hands of Massachusetts high school students to protect them and others in the community, while at the same time drawing attention to the dangers of underage drinking” said Jean Lorizio, Chair of the ABCC. “We hope to spread awareness of the dangers of underage drinking, and the devastating consequences drinking alcohol could have for underage people and their loved ones.”