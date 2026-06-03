Fischer Announces Rules Committee Staff Changes

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Deb Fischer (R-Neb.), the top Republican on the U.S. Senate Committee on Rules and Administration, announced today that Jackie Barber will serve as Republican Staff Director of the Committee on Rules and Administration, replacing Rachelle Graves who has been named theDirector of Government Relations for the Smithsonian Institution.



“Rachelle Graves has been a steadfast leader on the Rules Committee for the last five years, and I commend her for an impressive career of service in the Senate. As Rules Staff Director, she navigated highly complex and difficult issues with skill, including the re-opening of the Capitol complex and strengthening campus security. I’m grateful for her exceptional leadership, and I know she will do a great job with the Smithsonian Institution,”said Senator Fischer.

Rachelle Graves served as the Republican Staff Director of the Senate Rules Committee from July 2021 to July 2023 and Deputy Republican Staff Director from April 2018 to June 2021. She previously served as Clerk for the Legislative Branch Appropriations Subcommittee in the Senate.



“I’m thrilled to welcome Jackie Barber back to the Rules Committee in this new capacity. During her time as Chief Counsel, she served as an essential member of the team. I look forward to working closely with her moving forward, and I appreciate her continued service to the Rules Committee,”Senator Fischer continued.

Jackie Barber served as Republican Chief Counsel for the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry from January 2023 to July 2023. She previously served as Republican Chief Counsel for the Senate Rules Committee from June 2018 to January 2023 and concurrently as Deputy Republican Staff Director from June 2021 to January 2023.

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