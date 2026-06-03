McConnell Statement on FEC Nominees

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, issued the following statement on the Trump Administration nominees for the Federal Election Commission, Ashley Stow and Andrew Woodson.

“I applaud the president for putting forward strong, qualified choices to serve as commissioners at the Federal Election Commission. A functioning FEC is essential to maintaining the integrity and transparency of our federal elections, and restoring a quorum is an important step toward that goal. I look forward to the committee’s consideration of these nominees and to a timely hearing and confirmation process.”

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