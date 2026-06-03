Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,447 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 468,311 in the last 365 days.

McConnell Statement on FEC Nominees

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Chairman of the Senate Rules Committee, issued the following statement on the Trump Administration nominees for the Federal Election Commission, Ashley Stow and Andrew Woodson.

“I applaud the president for putting forward strong, qualified choices to serve as commissioners at the Federal Election Commission. A functioning FEC is essential to maintaining the integrity and transparency of our federal elections, and restoring a quorum is an important step toward that goal. I look forward to the committee’s consideration of these nominees and to a timely hearing and confirmation process.”

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

McConnell Statement on FEC Nominees

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.