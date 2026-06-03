Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand Announce Hearing Highlighting Aging Americans’ Role in the U.S. Workforce

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, March 25, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled “Experience Matters: Seniors and the Workforce.” This hearing builds on the Committee’s work to remove barriers and increase flexibility for aging Americans who are navigating the work and retirement journey.

The hearing follows the December 2025 Committee hearing, which explored the many ways older Americans strengthen the U.S. economy through work, caregiving, volunteer service, lifelong learning, and other meaningful pursuits. Read more HERE.

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

Max Richtman, JD, President and Chief Executive Officer, National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare

WHEN: Wednesday, March 25, 2026

3:30 PM ET

WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building, SH-216

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.

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