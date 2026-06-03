Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Spotlight Challenges Facing the Sandwich Generation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Tomorrow, Wednesday, May 13, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled “Caught in the Middle: Supporting Families in the Sandwich Generation.” This hearing will shine a light on the daily reality facing caregivers who are responsible for both aging parents and young children, making the case for commonsense, targeted reforms that strengthen families and remove obstacles.

An estimated 11 million Americans care for both aging parents and their own children. Unpaid family caregivers provide about $600 billion in unpaid care each year, doing work that the health system cannot handle alone.

Chairman Scott has been a proud champion of legislative solutions to help family caregivers across the country. Previously, he:

Introduced the bipartisan SENIOR Act, which promotes programs that reduce loneliness and strengthen community involvement for older Americans. Led the bipartisan Multigenerational Home Caregiver Credit Act, which creates a $2,000 tax credit for adult family members who live with and provide hands-on care for an aging relative. Supported legislation to assist family caregivers and remove obstacles, including the:

Ranking Member Gillibrand has also led multiple pieces of legislation to provide financial security to family caregivers, including:

The Social Security Caregiver Credit Act, which would provide five years of Social Security retirement credits to caregivers who spend at least 80 hours per month providing care to a dependent relative. The FAMILY Act, which would guarantee up to 12 weeks of partial income for workers who have to take leave for serious medical and family events, including caregiving obligations.

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

Karla Radka, President & CEO, Senior Resource Alliance, The Area Agency on Aging of Central Florida Meghan Maher, MPH, End-of-Life Doula & Sandwich Generation Caregiver Jason Resendez, President & CEO, National Alliance for Caregiving Josh Protas, Chief Advocacy and Policy Officer, Meals on Wheels America Rebecca Preve, Executive Director, Association on Aging in New York

WHEN: Wednesday, May 13, 2026

3:30PM ET

WHERE: Dirksen Senate Office Building, GD-50

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.

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