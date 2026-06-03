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Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Examine Contaminants in Foreign-Manufactured Drugs, Call for FDA Transparency

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, June 3, Senate Aging Committee Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will hold a hearing entitled “Poisoned Pills: The Human Cost of Dangerous Foreign Drugs.”

The hearing will examine the real human cost of unsafe foreign drugs and contaminated imports, while highlighting Chairman Scott’s and Ranking Member Gillibrand’s demands for increased transparency and consistent quality in America’s drug supply chain.

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

  • Lisa Salberg, Founder & CEO, Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Association, Denville, NJ
  • Adam Clark-Joseph, PhD, Chief Analytics Officer and Co-Founder, Valisure, New Haven, CT
  • Suzanne de la Monte, MD, MPH, Professor and Vice Chair of Pathology & Laboratory Medicine, Alpert Medical School of Brown University, Providence, RI
  • Dinesh Thakur, Public Health Activist, St. Petersburg, FL

WHEN: Wednesday, June 3, 2026

3:30PM ET

WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building, SH-216

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.

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Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Examine Contaminants in Foreign-Manufactured Drugs, Call for FDA Transparency

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