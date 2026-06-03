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Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Spotlight Financial Literacy as Critical to Retirement Financial Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled Empowering Seniors through Financial Literacy: Tools to Protect Savings, Prevent Fraud, and Promote Independence.” This hearing will emphasize financial literacy as critical to Americans’ financial security in retirement, including as a first line of defense against scams targeting America’s aging community.

Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand have been leading the fight against scams targeting America’s seniors. Previously, they have:

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

  • Christine Kieffer, Senior Director and Interim Head, Office of Investor Education, FINRA
  • Sam Kunjukunju, Vice President of Consumer Education, American Bankers Association Foundation
  • Scott Kahan, CFP, President and Senior Financial Planner, Financial Asset Management Corporation

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

3:30PM ET

WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building, SH-216

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.

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Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Spotlight Financial Literacy as Critical to Retirement Financial Security

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