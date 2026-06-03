Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Spotlight Financial Literacy as Critical to Retirement Financial Security
WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled “Empowering Seniors through Financial Literacy: Tools to Protect Savings, Prevent Fraud, and Promote Independence.” This hearing will emphasize financial literacy as critical to Americans’ financial security in retirement, including as a first line of defense against scams targeting America’s aging community.
Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand have been leading the fight against scams targeting America’s seniors. Previously, they have:
Witnesses for the hearing will include:
- Christine Kieffer, Senior Director and Interim Head, Office of Investor Education, FINRA
- Sam Kunjukunju, Vice President of Consumer Education, American Bankers Association Foundation
- Scott Kahan, CFP, President and Senior Financial Planner, Financial Asset Management Corporation
WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, 2026
3:30PM ET
WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building, SH-216
WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.
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