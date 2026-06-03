Chairman Scott, Ranking Member Gillibrand to Spotlight Financial Literacy as Critical to Retirement Financial Security

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Tomorrow, Wednesday, April 15, Chairman Rick Scott and Ranking Member Kirsten Gillibrand will convene a hearing entitled “Empowering Seniors through Financial Literacy: Tools to Protect Savings, Prevent Fraud, and Promote Independence.” This hearing will emphasize financial literacy as critical to Americans’ financial security in retirement, including as a first line of defense against scams targeting America’s aging community.

Chairman Scott and Ranking Member Gillibrand have been leading the fight against scams targeting America’s seniors. Previously, they have:

Witnesses for the hearing will include:

Christine Kieffer, Senior Director and Interim Head, Office of Investor Education, FINRA

Sam Kunjukunju, Vice President of Consumer Education, American Bankers Association Foundation

Scott Kahan, CFP, President and Senior Financial Planner, Financial Asset Management Corporation

WHEN: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

3:30PM ET

WHERE: Hart Senate Office Building, SH-216

WATCH: Live broadcast online HERE.

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