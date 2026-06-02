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Mackenzie Announces Hearing on Strengthening Health Care Access Through Locum Tenens Providers

Tuesday, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Workforce Protections, chaired by Rep. Ryan Mackenzie (R-PA), will hold a hearing titled “On Call for America: Strengthening Access Through Locum Tenens Providers.”

What:
Subcommittee hearing titled “On Call for America: Strengthening Access Through Locum Tenens Providers”

When:
10:15 a.m. on Tuesday, June 9, 2026
 
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
 
Press:
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.

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Mackenzie Announces Hearing on Strengthening Health Care Access Through Locum Tenens Providers

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