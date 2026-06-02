Owens to Hold Hearing on Higher Education in the AI Era — Tomorrow at 10:15

Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, chaired by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), will hold the seventh hearing in a series examining artificial intelligence, titled "Building an AI-Ready America: Higher Education in the Age of AI."

What:

Subcommittee hearing titled "Building an AI-Ready America: Higher Education in the Age of AI"

When:

10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026



Where:

2175 Rayburn House Office Building

Witnesses:

Mr. Jonathan Fozard, Chief Information Officer, Florida State University

Chief Information Officer, Florida State University Dr. Dave Duke, Chief Product Officer for Higher Education, McGraw Hill

Chief Product Officer for Higher Education, McGraw Hill Dr. Bridget Burns, CEO, University Innovation Alliance

CEO, University Innovation Alliance Mr. Michael B. Horn, Author & Adjunct Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education

Press:

The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.