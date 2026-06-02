Owens to Hold Hearing on Higher Education in the AI Era — Tomorrow at 10:15
Tomorrow, at 10:15 a.m., the Subcommittee on Higher Education and Workforce Development, chaired by Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT), will hold the seventh hearing in a series examining artificial intelligence, titled "Building an AI-Ready America: Higher Education in the Age of AI."
What:
Subcommittee hearing titled "Building an AI-Ready America: Higher Education in the Age of AI"
When:
10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Where:
2175 Rayburn House Office Building
Witnesses:
- Mr. Jonathan Fozard, Chief Information Officer, Florida State University
- Dr. Dave Duke, Chief Product Officer for Higher Education, McGraw Hill
- Dr. Bridget Burns, CEO, University Innovation Alliance
- Mr. Michael B. Horn, Author & Adjunct Professor, Harvard Graduate School of Education
Press:
The hearing is open to the press and will be live-streamed on the Committee’s YouTube page.
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