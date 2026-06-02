Attorney General Rayfield Names Scott Moore as Senior Director of Strategic Communications

Attorney General Dan Rayfield today announced the appointment of Scott Moore as Senior Director of Strategic Communications at the Oregon Department of Justice (ODOJ). Moore brings more than two decades of experience in political communications, legislative strategy, and nonprofit leadership to the role.

“Scott is someone who can walk into a complicated situation, figure out what matters, and get people on the same page,” said Attorney General Rayfield. “He knows Oregon, and he genuinely cares about the people this office serves. That combination is exactly what we need as we take on some of the most consequential legal fights in the state’s history.”

Moore most recently served as Chief of Staff to Oregon House Speaker Julie Fahey, a role he has held since April 2024. Before that, he spent nearly five years as Chief of Staff for the Oregon House Democratic Caucus, where he was central to advancing legislative strategy and communications for the caucus. He previously served as Communications Director for the Oregon House Democrats from 2014 to 2017 and as Communications Director for Our Oregon from 2008 to 2014.

In between those roles, Moore served as Executive Director of Ethos Music Center in Portland, a nonprofit that provides music education to underserved youth.

As Senior Director of Strategic Communications, Moore will lead the Attorney General Office’s communications work and directly supervise the Director of Communications, the Strategic Events and Constituent Services Director, the Internal Communications Manager, and the Constituent Services Manager, among other positions. The new team structure also includes public records processing and internal communications.

Moore’s appointment takes effect today.