Cooney & Conway Sponsors 2026 Cook County Asbestos Litigation Conference in Chicago

Cooney & Conway Logo Over Chicago

Megan Fahey Monty Co-Chairs Conference, Multiple Cooney & Conway Attorneys to Speak

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cooney & Conway, one of the nation's leading asbestos and mesothelioma law firms, is sponsoring the 2026 Cook County Asbestos Litigation Conference taking place on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at The Midland Hotel, Chicago.The conference brings together attorneys, judges, industry professionals, and legal thought leaders to discuss developments in asbestos litigation, emerging legal issues, trial strategies, and trends impacting victims and their families. The event serves as an important forum for professionals dedicated to advancing justice for individuals harmed by asbestos exposure.Cooney & Conway attorney Megan Fahey Monty, Esq. is serving as one of the conference co-chairs alongside Meredith Hudgens, Esq. of The Cook Group and Michael Maienza, Esq. of Vogelzang Law, P.C.Several Cooney & Conway attorneys are also speaking at the event, sharing their knowledge and experience handling complex asbestos and mesothelioma cases, including:David Barrett, Esq.Michael Cooney, Esq.Sergio Gomez, Esq.Daniel Ryan, Esq. The Cook County Asbestos Litigation Conference will be held at The Midland Hotel, located at 172 West Adams Street in downtown Chicago. The event is organized by Perrin Conferences.Following the asbestos conference, Perrin Conferences will host its Talc Litigation Conference on Thursday, June 4, 2026, at the same location.For more than 65 years, Cooney & Conway has represented individuals and families affected by mesothelioma, asbestos-related diseases, catastrophic injuries, and wrongful death. Based in Chicago, the firm has recovered more than $7 billion on behalf of its clients and continues to advocate for those harmed by corporate negligence and dangerous products. Cooney & Conway is located at 191 North Wacker Drive, Suite 1500, Chicago, Illinois.

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