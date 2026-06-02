Help shape the next phase of Coffman Road improvements in Whitewater

Mesa County is inviting residents to learn more about the next phase of Coffman Road improvements and provide feedback to help guide the final design.

A public meeting for the Coffman Road Rehabilitation Phase II Project will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 11, at Mesa County Road and Bridge, Building B, 971 Coffman Road in Whitewater. Community members can stop by at any time to view project information, ask questions and share feedback.

The project builds on Phase I improvements completed east of Whitewater and focuses on the section between Colorado Highway 141 and the west edge of town.

As part of the design process, Mesa County and its engineering consultant, SGM, are evaluating options for the intersections at First Street and Short Street where they meet Coffman Road. Public feedback will help inform those decisions.

Representatives from Mesa County Public Works and SGM will be available to discuss the project and gather input from residents.

All interested community members are encouraged to attend. Catered sandwiches will be provided.