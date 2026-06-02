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June is Adult Protection Awareness Month

June is Adult Protection Awareness Month! Thank you to everyone who joined us this week for the Purple Ribbon Ceremony and Meet & Greet to help kick off this special month.

There's still time to participate in upcoming educational events throughout June:

APS 101

  • June 11 at 1 p.m.
  • June 23 at 3:30 p.m.
  • MCDHS Room 1060

Learn about the role of Adult Protective Services, how APS supports at-risk adults and how reports of mistreatment, neglect and exploitation are addressed.

Mandatory Reporting

  • June 16 at 9 a.m.
  • MCDHS Room 1060

This session will help participants understand mandatory reporting responsibilities, including when and how to report concerns involving vulnerable adults.

Adult Protection Awareness Month is an opportunity to learn how we can all help safeguard the dignity, safety and well-being of vulnerable adults in Mesa County. All events are free and open to community members and staff.

Learn more about Adult Protection in Mesa County!

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June is Adult Protection Awareness Month

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