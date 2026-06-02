Senator Dave Cortese Applauds High-Speed Rail Authority Action Advancing Track and Systems Contract and…

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose) welcomed the California High-Speed Rail Authority Board's approval of the Track and Systems construction contract and its decision to engage Plenary in developing a public-private partnership framework for California High-Speed Rail.

"The recent action by the Board of the California High-Speed Rail Authority marks another important step toward delivering a modern, sustainable transportation system for California," said Cortese. "The Track and Systems contract moves critical infrastructure forward, while exploring public-private partnerships can help maximize the economic potential of this transformative investment."

Cortese noted that the Authority's actions reflect the goals of Senate Bill 545, legislation he authored to examine economic development opportunities along the high-speed rail corridor. The bill proposed studying strategies such as land value capture, development incentives, and public-private partnerships to generate revenue that could support the project's construction, operations, and long-term maintenance.

"High-speed rail is more than a transportation project—it's an economic development corridor," Cortese said. "By strategically planning for growth around stations and along the route, we can attract private investment, create jobs, support housing, and strengthen the long-term success of the system."

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

###