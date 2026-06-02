Dr. Linsey Willis Shares a Powerful Story of Love, Loss, and Mental Health Advocacy in Be There

FL, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Books to Life Marketing proudly announces the release of Be There: My Lived Experience with My Sister’s Bipolar Disorder , a powerful and deeply personal memoir by Dr. Linsey Willis , designed to shed light on bipolar disorder while offering hope, understanding, and support to families and caregivers worldwide. This compelling narrative invites readers to explore the realities of mental illness, the strength of sibling bonds, and the journey toward healing through both personal experience and scientific insight."I wrote this book to memorialize my sister’s life and to help every mentally ill person who is struggling to cope with their illness in societies throughout the world that stigmatize them. I want my words and story to inspire, comfort, and reassure family members and other caregivers who live with their loved one’s illness that their pain will not go unnoticed by raising international awareness of the illness." — Dr. Linsey Willis, Author of Be ThereAbout the BookBe There offers a compassionate and candid look into the life of Dr. Willis’s sister, Betsy, who was diagnosed with Bipolar disorder at the age of 21. Through a blend of memoir, scientific discussion, and preserved personal writings, the book provides a unique and intimate perspective on the illness and its impact on both the individual and their family.What sets this book apart is the inclusion of Betsy’s own letters, poetry, and reflections—allowing readers to experience her voice, emotions, and inner world firsthand. These powerful elements, combined with photographs and historical insights, create a deeply authentic and moving narrative. Grounded in the “Four Cs,” that caregivers did not cause, cannot control, cannot cure, but can cope with the illness, the book serves as both an emotional guide and a source of healing for readers.The book has received outstanding reviews, with readers praising it as a heartfelt testament to family bonds, an honest and engaging portrayal of mental illness, and a meaningful balance of personal storytelling and clinical understanding. The audiobook edition of Be There will also be available soon, offering listeners another meaningful way to experience this powerful story.Media FeatureDr. Linsey Willis recently appeared on The Chris Voss Show, where she discussed the inspiration behind her book, her sister’s story, and her advocacy for mental health awareness.Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fj68FQ5iML8 Book Details• Title: Be There: My Lived Experience with My Sister’s Bipolar Disorder• Author: Linsey Willis• Genre: Memoir / Mental Health / Psychiatry• ISBN-10: 1637559283• Format: Paperback, Kindle & Audiobook• Available At: Amazon• Kindle Edition: https://www.amazon.com/Be-There-Experience-Sisters-Disorder-ebook/dp/B0DB8VPHRP/ref=tmm_kin_swatch_0 • Paperback Edition: https://www.amazon.com/Be-There-Experience-Sisters-Disorder/dp/1637559283/ref=tmm_pap_swatch_0 • Audiobook Edition: https://www.amazon.com/Be-There-Experience-Sisters-Disorder/dp/B0H2N9YTFB/ref=tmm_aud_swatch_0 About the AuthorLinsey Willis, D.P.A., SPHR, is an accomplished author with over forty-six years of experience as a human resource management and organizational consultant, expert witness, coach, and educator. She has worked with clients across the private sector and government agencies in the United States and internationally.Dr. Willis is passionate about leadership development and education, helping professionals advance in their careers and supporting students through scholarship initiatives funded by her book royalties. She is also the author of Mastering the Assessment Center Process and Developing Your Innate Abilities.Connect with the AuthorWebsite: https://betherebook.com/

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