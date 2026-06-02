JOINT RELEASE: ICYMI: Bipartisan Legislation to Prevent Harms Caused by Addictive Sports Betting Signed Into Law

DENVER, CO – Bipartisan legislation to prevent harms caused by addictive sports betting practices was signed into law yesterday.

SB26-13 1 , sponsored by Senator Matt Ball, D-Denver, addresses problems arising from the growing online sports betting industry by implementing guardrails around impulsive online betting.

“Pernicious algorithms and advertisements are increasingly preying on vulnerable online sports bettors,” said Ball. “Since Colorado’s legalization of online sports betting in 2019, technology has rapidly transformed the industry, catching more and more people in the cycle of devastating gambling addiction. As online sports betting continues its rise in popularity, we must ensure there are reasonable protections in place to help prevent addiction, protect underage Coloradans, and uphold the integrity of the game and its athletes.”

The law, cosponsored by Senator Byron Pelton, R-Sterling, aims to curb addictive sports betting habits by implementing a limit of six deposits per customer within a continuous 24-hour period and restricting the use of credit cards for sports betting accounts.

To help prevent marketing to minors, the bill will prohibit a sports betting operation or their marketing affiliates from targeting Coloradans who are under twenty one years old or advertising when a majority of the demographic audience is reasonably expected to be under twenty one years old.

To better assess the impact of online sports betting across Colorado, the law will require sports betting operators to annually report transactional data and metrics to the Gaming Division within the Department of Revenue, beginning February 1, 2028. A public report on the data will be published by the Gaming Division every three years, beginning January 1, 2029.