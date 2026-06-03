NBCI's 150,000 Churches Support and Endorse Ms. Joyce Marie Griggs for Congress

Joyce Marie Griggs for US Congress, GA 1st Congressional Dist. Rev. Anthony Evans, President, National Black Church Initiative

National Black Church Initiative Endorses Joyce Marie Griggs for Georgia’s First Congressional District

She is the type of leader needed for times like these. Joyce Griggs is ready to serve the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District and fight for them in Washington.” — Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Black Church Initiative (NBCI), a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches representing 27.7 million members nationwide, proudly endorses Retired Lieutenant Colonel Joyce Marie Griggs for Congress in Georgia’s First Congressional District.NBCI urges all members, congregants, and voters throughout the district to support Joyce Griggs with their vote.Rev. Anthony Evans, President of the National Black Church Initiative, stated: “Joyce Griggs is a strong Christian woman who loves the Lord. She is a kind and compassionate person with integrity, character, and a servant’s heart. She is a strong Democrat, a proven leader, and a patriot who wore the uniform of the United States with honor and distinction for 33 years receiving the Bronze Star. She is the type of leader needed for times like these. Joyce Griggs is ready to serve the people of Georgia’s First Congressional District and fight for them in Washington.”NBCI believes Joyce Griggs possesses the leadership, experience, and commitment necessary to represent the people of the First District effectively from day one. Her lifetime of service, dedication to country, and unwavering commitment to justice and opportunity make her uniquely qualified for this position.Joyce Griggs brings a record of accomplishment and leadership that includes:• Serving 33 years in the United States Army and retiring as a respected Lieutenant Colonel• Serving as a Military Intelligence Officer with one of the nation’s highest security clearances• Advising at the U.S. Embassy in Iraq and helping develop critical agreements between the United States and Iraq• Earning a Juris Doctor (J.D.) degree and building a career rooted in service and leadership• Demonstrating a proven ability to unite communities and deliver results• Being prepared to serve immediately and effectively on behalf of the people of Georgia’s First Congressional DistrictAt a time when experienced leadership is essential, NBCI believes Joyce Griggs has demonstrated the courage, discipline, and judgment necessary to meet the challenges facing our nation.For more than three decades, Joyce Griggs has served and defended the United States. Today, she seeks to continue that service in Congress by fighting for working families, veterans, seniors, small businesses, and communities throughout Georgia’s First Congressional District.About NBCIThe National Black Church Initiative (NBCI) is a coalition of 150,000 African American and Latino churches dedicated to eliminating racial disparities in healthcare, technology, education, housing, and the environment. NBCI provides critical wellness information and advocacy through faith-based partnerships, evidence-based solutions, and community engagement designed to improve the quality of life for millions of Americans.

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