Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Shirin Ebadi on Iran's Crisis, Women's Resistance, and the Cost of Speaking Truth in Exile

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate Shirin Ebadi and host Shekhar Natarajan discuss Iran's ongoing human rights movement, women's resistance, and the challenges of political reform.

Tomorrow, Today with Shekhar Natarajan releases its most consequential episode yet as Iran dominates global headlines

As Iran faces profound uncertainty, Shirin Ebadi offers a rare and deeply personal perspective on resistance, resilience, and the ongoing fight for human rights.” — Shekhar Natarajan

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tomorrow, Today with Shekhar Natarajan has released a powerful long-form interview with Shirin Ebadi , the Nobel Peace Prize laureate and former Iranian judge who has spent more than fifteen years in exile advocating for the civil and legal rights of women and children in Iran.The episode arrives as Iran faces one of the most turbulent periods in its modern history, with global attention fixed on the country's political future and the ongoing struggle for human rights within its borders.Ebadi, who became Iran's first female judge before being stripped of her position following the 1979 Islamic Revolution, speaks candidly in the interview about what years of state persecution actually feel like from the inside. The conversation covers the psychological toll of exile, the growing resistance of Iranian women against authoritarian rule, the relationship between religion and governance, and whether she believes democratic reform inside Iran is still possible."Shirin Ebadi's story is deeply inspiring," said host Shekhar Natarajan. "It is filled with courage and a profound commitment to human rights. This conversation provides real insight into the challenges facing millions of people, and highlights why it is so vital to protect freedom and democratic values."The episode is notable for what it does not do. Rather than treating Ebadi as a news commentator, Natarajan draws out the personal dimension of her decades-long fight, including the risks activists accept simply by continuing to speak, and the moment-to-moment reality of building a resistance from outside the country you are trying to change.Shirin Ebadi was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2003 for her work promoting democracy and human rights, with particular focus on women and children. She remains one of the most internationally recognized voices calling for legal and civil reform in Iran.Shekhar Natarajan is the founder and CEO of Orchestro.AI and a former senior executive at American Eagle, Walmart, Target, and Disney, where he led global initiatives in technology and supply chain strategy. Tomorrow, Today applies that same systems-level thinking to global human questions, pairing high-profile guests with long-form, unscripted dialogue.The full episode is available now on YouTube and all major podcast platforms.About Tomorrow, Today with Shekhar Natarajan - The show tackles the defining questions of our time, from artificial intelligence and democracy to human resilience and the future of global governance. Hosted by Shekhar Natarajan, the show pairs cinematic production with unfiltered long-form dialogue, bringing perspectives from world leaders, changemakers, and thinkers to audiences before those conversations reach the mainstream.

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