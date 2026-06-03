FieldResolve has 40,000+ Documents Across 36 Manufacturers for Real-World Troubleshooting for Security & Fire Industry

FieldResolve delivers fast, accurate technical support across security and fire systems, helping technicians resolve issues in the field with confidence

Security and fire integrators rarely work with a single manufacturer. FieldResolve was built for the complexity they actually face.

Real-world security systems combine products from many manufacturers. FieldResolve helps technicians navigate that complexity with accurate, cross-platform support” — Connie Moorhead, CEO and Founder of The CMOOR Group.

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The CMOOR Group , a leader in eLearning and compliance solutions for the physical security, fire protection, and life safety industries, today announced a major milestone for FieldResolve , its AI-powered field support platform. FieldResolve now houses more than 40,000 documents spanning 36 unique manufacturers, making it the most comprehensive technical knowledge base available to security and fire professionals.With this expansion, projects built inside FieldResolve can now encompass virtually any security or fire product an integrator or dealer works with, from access control panels and intrusion detection systems to fire alarm controllers, video surveillance equipment, and beyond. Technicians can mirror the full, multi-manufacturer complexity of a real installation and get fast, accurate answers across every product on that job.Built for the Reality of the Job Site"Real-world security integration is never single-manufacturer. A field technician walks into a job and faces Johnson Controls panels, Bosch detectors, Avigilon cameras, and Kidde Commercial fire systems, all in the same building. FieldResolve was built for that reality,"said Connie Moorhead, CEO and Founder of The CMOOR Group.Multi-manufacturer environments are the norm, and among the most challenging scenarios a security technician can face. When a system fault occurs, determining whether the problem originates with the panel, a device, the wiring, or an integration between two different manufacturers requires deep cross-product troubleshooting knowledge that most technicians carry only through years of experience. FieldResolve changes that equation. The platform's technical knowledge base spans products from Honeywell, Bosch, DMP, and dozens of additional manufacturers, giving security and fire technicians a single resource that reflects the full scope of what they actually install.By creating a project in FieldResolve that mirrors an actual installation, including all manufacturers present on the job, technicians can ask questions in plain language and receive precise, sourced answers drawn from that knowledge base. No more searching through stacks of manuals. No more calls to the manufacturer's support line while the customer waits. FieldResolve puts the right answer in the technician's hands, on the first try, reducing service call resolution time and eliminating unnecessary truck rolls.For security and fire integrators managing large, complex installations, including schools, hospitals, high-rise buildings, or enterprise campuses, the ability to perform multi-manufacturer troubleshooting from a single platform represents a significant operational advantage. Shorter service call resolution times protect both the customer relationship and the company's bottom line.Encrypted by Design: A Platform Integrators Can TrustFieldResolve is also differentiated by how it handles data. All queries and results are end-to-end encrypted, meaning none of its data ever feeds into the broader large language model (LLM). For manufacturers and integrators operating in environments where proprietary system details and installation data must stay private, this matters. Information entered into FieldResolve remains secure and will never find its way to the internet at large, making it one of the few AI field technician support platforms built with enterprise-grade data privacy at its core.The 40,000-document, 36-manufacturer milestone reflects The CMOOR Group's ongoing commitment to building FieldResolve as a true field-ready platform, not a document search tool, but an intelligent technical partner that understands the life safety systems professionals install and service every day.About FieldResolveFieldResolve is an AI-powered field technician support platform developed by The CMOOR Group. The platform gives security and fire technicians instant access to manufacturer documentation, wiring guides, troubleshooting logic, and technical Q&A across a growing library of 40,000+ documents covering 36 manufacturers, including Kidde Commercial, Honeywell, Bosch, DMP, and dozens more.About The CMOOR GroupThe CMOOR Group is a 26-year-old technology ecosystem designer serving the physical security, fire protection, and life safety industries. Its product portfolio includes SecurityCEU.com, SUTRA LMS, Obsequio Compliance Manager, and FieldResolve. The company has trained more than 400,000 security professionals and counts numerous Fortune 500 companies among its clients.

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