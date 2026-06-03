Rochester, NY Martech Expert Ken Collins Deploys AI-Powered Mapping Tool, Reclaiming 10 Hours of Human Time Weekly

Ken Collins - Director of Research and Development

AI Expert and Software Developer Ken Collins Builds Custom AI Application Integrated With Zoho CRM, Delivering Real-Time Mapping for National Sales Teams

Most companies are not losing to competitors because of a talent problem. They are losing ground to their own old processes. AI... can actually fix that without a massive reinvestment.” — Ken Collins - Rochester NY

ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ken Collins, Director of Research and Development at YPC Media, today announced the internal deployment of an AI-powered territory mapping and sales intelligence platform built entirely in-house. The tool eliminates a fragmented, error-prone workflow that previously consumed approximately five hours per week for each of two team members; not by replacing those employees, but by replacing the tedious, disconnected process they were forced to manage manually.

Where the team once spent hours cross-referencing lists, reconciling out-of-sync data, and manually plotting territory information across disparate systems, they can now accomplish the same work in minutes and redirect the time recovered toward creative strategy, customer relationships, and higher-value sales activity.

"Here is the thing people get wrong about AI," said Collins. "It did not replace anyone on our team. It replaced the grind; the copying, the reconciling, the constantly fixing data that should have never been broken in the first place. Our people are still doing the work. They just finally get to do the parts of it that actually matter."

The platform integrates directly with Zoho CRM, pulling live territory data for hundreds of sold territories and thousands of ZIP codes across all 50 states, and rendering it in real time on an interactive Google Maps interface. Sales representatives can now identify available ZIP codes in any market, view territory coverage by segment and geography, and export actionable prospect data in seconds; from a single connected tool that stays in sync with the company's CRM automatically.

The application features natural language location search powered by the Claude AI model, a server-side geocoding cache that eliminates redundant API calls, a spatial ZIP grid system covering more than 42,000 United States ZIP codes sourced directly from YPC Media's own Zoho CRM data, and a multi-panel sales intelligence interface with real-time viewport filtering and one-click CSV export.

The project also illustrates a broader operational philosophy taking shape at YPC Media. Over the past five years, the company has worked deliberately to reduce technical and process debt accumulated during a decade of rapid growth; streamlining its technology stack and tightening its development operations. AI has not been a replacement for that work. It has been what makes the leaner structure perform at a level that previously required a much larger team.

"We did not get lean because of AI, and AI did not cause us to lose developers," Collins clarified. "We made those structural decisions for business reasons. What AI does is make every person on the team (including leadership) capable of doing things that used to require dedicated specialists. A few years ago, building something like this meant either months of internal developer work or cutting a check to an outside firm. Now our technical leadership can build production-grade tools themselves, without rebuilding the overhead we spent years removing. That is a fundamentally different kind of leverage."

Collins has become an outspoken voice in the Rochester business community on the practical application of AI in small and mid-size companies, arguing that the greatest near-term opportunity is not replacing workers but eliminating the process and technical debt that quietly drain organizations of time, money, and morale.

"Most companies are not losing to competitors because of a talent problem," Collins added. "They are losing ground to their own old processes. AI is the first tool I have seen that can actually fix that without a massive reinvestment; and it puts that capability in the hands of people who already understand the business, not just the people who understand the code."

YPC Media provides digital marketing services to insurance agents, auto service professionals, and independent businesses across the United States. The company is headquartered in Rochester, New York.

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