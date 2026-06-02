NATO PA: strong Alliance essential to deter aggression and protect citizens

Vilnius, Lithuania – Six weeks ahead of a crucial NATO summit in Ankara, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly adopted a declaration pledging to mobilise national parliaments “to ensure NATO has the sustained political support and resources it needs to deter and defend against any threat, from any direction.”

“The world around us is changing in profound ways. It is more unstable and more contested. In such a world, keeping NATO strong has never mattered more; and our Assembly has never mattered more,” NATO PA President Marcos Perestrello told assembled lawmakers at the end of their Spring Session in Vilnius.

The declaration adopted in a final plenary session attended by over 230 parliamentarians, calls to "further operationalise the commitment to invest 5% of GDP annually in defence and security-related requirements,” the declaration stated. “Our countries should make all possible efforts to accelerate delivery timelines well before 2035.”

Radmila Shekerinska, Deputy Secretary General of NATO, welcomed lawmakers’ efforts to ensure governments make good on defence pledges.

“Ankara will be about turning cash into combat-ready capabilities, significantly scaling up our defence industries, strongly supporting Ukraine. It will be all about delivering,” she told the Assembly. “I count on you to support your governments to come to Ankara and to live up to our joint commitments.”

The Assembly’s declaration calls on legislators to engage with “citizens to strengthen a culture of defence, preparedness and democratic resilience” and to promote Alliance unity as the bedrock of collective defence.

“Europe and North America share a core strategic interest in preserving peace, stability and prosperity. We are united in defending our freedom, democracy and way of life,” added the declaration presented by Assembly Vice-President Sir Alec Shelbrooke.

A strong, sovereign and independent Ukraine is also vital to the stability of the Euro Atlantic area, the Assembly insisted.

“Sustained military, economic and political support will remain essential. We support a clear multi-year funding commitment that ensures predictability and matches assistance to Ukraine’s needs on the ground.”

The Assembly highlighted parliaments’ role in ensuring legislative and budgetary support for a robust defence posture, including by enabling defence industry reform and innovation, securing public backing for necessary defence spending and building societal resilience to hybrid threats.

“At a time of growing threats and strategic competition, the NATO Parliamentary Assembly will remain a unique platform to promote Allied unity, solidarity and cohesion, strengthen the transatlantic bond and uphold collective defence,” the declaration concluded. “We will use our parliamentary mandates to sustain public support, strengthen democratic legitimacy and ensure that the Alliance remains ready to prevent war, protect our freedom and safeguard our way of life.”

The plenary sitting was also addressed by Andrius Kubilius, European Commissioner for Defence and Space; Ukraine’s Deputy Minister of Defence Mstyslav Banik and senior Lithuanian officials including President Gitanas Nauseda, Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė, and Juozas Olekas, Speaker of the Seimas.

The NATO PA will next meet in November in Berlin, Germany.

NATO PA President's address

Watch the plenary sitting

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Photos © NATO PA / © Lietuvos Respublikos Seimas