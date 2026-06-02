Attorney General James Announces Former New York State Trooper Sentenced for Manslaughter

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced the sentencing of former New York State Police (NYSP) Trooper Christopher Baldner, 47, of Catskill for causing the death of 11-year-old Monica Goods on December 22, 2020. On March 13, 2026, Baldner was found guilty on the charge of Manslaughter in the Second Degree by an Ulster County jury. Today, Baldner was sentenced to two and a half to seven and a half years in prison. He was remanded into custody following sentencing.

On December 22, 2020 at 11:40 p.m., Tristin Goods was driving northbound on the New York State Thruway with his wife and two young daughters on the way to his home for Christmas. Near mile marker 92 in Ulster County, Trooper Baldner was on patrol in his marked New York State Police vehicle and stopped the Goods family car for speeding. During the stop, Baldner deployed pepper spray into the interior of the car and Mr. Goods sped away. During the pursuit, Baldner rammed his police vehicle into the rear of the Goods family’s car twice. Upon the second strike, the Goods’ car skidded into the center guard rail, flipped over, and came to rest upside down. The impact ejected Monica Goods from the car, causing her death.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, The Office of Special Investigation (OSI) assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.