Alpha Kingdom Capital Announces Follow-On Investment in Portfolio Company From Fund One

Victor Agbugba, Afribarn CEO and Rich Mason, GP AKC

Alpha Kingdom Capital announced a follow-on investment in Afribarn, increasing its commitment to an existing portfolio company entering next phase of growth.

Afribarn has established itself as a strong Business As Mission (BAM) startup, built on solid fundamentals, meaningful Christian impact, and clear long-term growth potential.” — Rich Mason, Founder/GP of Alpha Kingdom Capital

NEW PORT RICHEY, FL, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alpha Kingdom Capital (AKC) today announced a follow-on investment in Afribarn , increasing its commitment to an existing portfolio company as it enters its next phase of growth.Afribarn has delivered strong performance with a solid upward revenue trajectory, growing >105% from 2022 to 2025, with the company’s underlying local market growth remaining strong.The new capital will support additional retail expansion, inventory growth, and increased market penetration in a large, underserved geography. Afribarn’s model combines attractive margins, fast inventory turnover, and asset-backed growth capital investment.“Afribarn, the previous winner of an AKC pitch event, has established itself as a strong Business As Mission (BAM) startup, built on solid fundamentals, meaningful Christian impact, and clear long-term growth potential. Having already achieved net profitability, the company is now well positioned for its next stage of growth. This investment helps accelerate that next phase while deepening our partnership and support for the team. We’re excited to see Afribarn continue building on its momentum and reach the next level,” said Rich Mason, Founder and General Partner of AKC.“From our very first meeting, AKC has been a trusted mentor and partner—guiding us to think bigger, avoid mistakes, and grow consistently. This investment reflects AKC’s confidence in Afribarn and positions us to continue delivering genuine OEM parts backed by trust, quality, and a strong supply chain, while continuing our growth trajectory. Our quality is your safety,” said Victor Agbugba, CEO & Founder, Afribarn.AKC believes this follow-on investment highlights the power of backing proven operators at decisive growth moments—where execution is validated, risk is lower, and upside remains substantial.About Alpha Kingdom CapitalAKC’s mission is to successfully deliver strong returns to investors by funding high-growth BAM (Business As Mission) startup companies with Christian-led founders whose character and competence align.About AfribarnAfribarn (known as Autobarn in Nigeria) is transforming Nigeria’s auto parts market by supplying genuine OEM parts—mainly from the U.S.— delivering quality, reliability, and performance at scale. With operations in Lagos & Abuja and growing, Afribarn delivers quality and reliability to drivers, mechanics, and businesses nationwide.

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