RED BARON® PRESENTS SOARING: A NEW FILM SPOTLIGHTING THREE REMARKABLE FEMALE SPECIAL OLYMPICS ATHLETES

SOARING Olympians in SOARING Special Olympian Liz Viele and Shawn Johnson East

Olympic Champion Shawn Johnson East Narrates the Film

These athletes don’t just inspire people around them, they inspire me. Watching Paige, Liz, and Jenny chase their goals reminded me of everything I love about this sport and why it matters” — 4x Olympian Shawn Johnson East

MINNEAPOLIS, CA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RED BARON, proud partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, today announced the release of SOARING , a short-film documentary celebrating the courage, resilience, and joy of three extraordinary female Special Olympics gymnasts. Narrated by four-time Olympic medalist and Special Olympics Ambassador Shawn Johnson East, the series follows Paige, Liz, and Jenny as they chase their dreams and prepare to compete at the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games, taking place June 20–26, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The series is streaming starting on June 3, 2026 on YouTube and at redbaron.com/soaring.SOARING is more than a sports story. It is a deeply human portrait of perseverance, confidence, and the transformative power of community. The film follows each athlete’s unique path, spanning years of competition, personal challenge, and growth and culminating in a surprise: a private training session with Johnson East, who was moved by the athletes’ determination and spirit in ways she did not anticipate.“These athletes don’t just inspire people around them, they inspire me. Watching Paige, Liz, and Jenny chase their goals reminded me of everything I love about this sport and why it matters,” said Shawn Johnson East, Narrator, SOARING.MEET THE ATHLETESPaige TrombleyFighting back from injury, Paige is returning to the floor with more grit and heart than ever. Her comeback is a testament to the unbreakable will that defines the spirit of the Special Olympics and makes her story one of the most compelling in the series. Paige Trombley has been competing in Special Olympics since high school, earning recognition from both Special Olympics North America and Special Olympics Minnesota. A skilled gymnast and volleyball player, she's setting her sights on gymnastics gold for this year’s USA Games. In addition to her life in sports, she also works full-time at a school, advocates for children with autism, and is writing her first book.Elizabeth “Liz” VieleMaking her Special Olympics USA Games debut, Liz is stepping onto the national stage for the very first time, brimming with energy, ambition, and a quiet confidence that is impossible to ignore. She is ready to show the world exactly what she is made of. Liz has been competing in Special Olympics since the 90s, with a resume that spans basketball, gymnastics, bowling, cross-country skiing, flag football, and softball. This summer, she's zeroing in on the gymnastics bars, where nearly three decades of dedicated weight training make her one of the strongest competitors in the field. Off the mat, she's channeled that same drive as a Special Olympics Health Messenger to grow as a role model and advocate for health and wellness in her community.Jenny HillA seasoned competitor returning for her second Special Olympics USA Games, Jenny arrives in Minneapolis with one thing on her mind: gold. Her focus, experience, and competitive fire make her one of the most formidable gymnasts on the floor. Jenny's list of talents and medals are nothing short of iconic. She has been competing in Special Olympics for over 27 years in a wide range of sports including golf, basketball, bocce, swimming, gymnastics, softball, powerlifting and bowling. She also competes as a figure skater. Jenny used to be nonverbal, but she and her family credit the Special Olympics with giving her the opportunity to speak up, connect and tell her own story.ABOUT SHAWN JOHNSON EASTShawn Johnson East is a three-time World Champion and four-time Olympic medalist whose gymnastics career made her a household name. Now a lifestyle content creator, entrepreneur, and mother, she brings a deep personal understanding of elite athletic pursuit to her role as SOARING’s narrator and as a Special Olympics Ambassador. The experience of working with Paige, Liz, and Jenny reignited her passion for gymnastics and reaffirmed her belief in the unifying power of sport.After retiring from gymnastics in 2012, Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East has continued her success story with a New York Times best-selling book, a career in broadcast, a mirror ball trophy after winning Dancing With The Stars, and has launched several businesses alongside her husband, former NFL player Andrew East. Shawn and Andrew share their life with their combined 13.8M+ followers across their social media platforms, a YouTube channel that has earned more than 1B views, and a NYT-praised podcast that has climbed to #1 on the overall charts.In the 2024 Paris Olympics, Shawn worked as a gymnastics expert and correspondent for Yahoo! Sports, and last year, she won Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test in Morocco. She was also named to AdWeek’s Most Powerful Women in Sports 2025 list. Shawn and Andrew are the proud parents of three, and will release their first co-authored book, The Courage To Commit: Embrace the Radical Power of Sticking with Something via Portfolio this June.ABOUT RED BARONRED BARONis a proud partner of the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games. Through SOARING and its partnership with the Special Olympics, RED BARONis committed to using its platform to elevate stories that bring people together, inspire connection, and celebrate the full potential of every athlete.ABOUT THE 2026 SPECIAL OLYMPICS USA GAMESThe 2026 Special Olympics USA Games – scheduled for June 20-26, 2026, across Minnesota’s Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine – is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions, and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of nearly 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports.

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