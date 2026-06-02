Northbound I-5 in Seattle to close from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street weekend of June 5-8

SEATTLE – People traveling to, through and around Seattle should plan for a weekend-long full closure of northbound Interstate 5 from I-90 to Northeast 45th Street the weekend of June 5-8 as construction barriers are removed.

Beginning at 9 p.m., Friday, June 5, on- and off-ramps along this section of northbound I-5 are scheduled to begin closing, with mainline northbound I-5 scheduled to be fully closed at 11:59 p.m. All northbound lanes and ramps will reopen by 5 a.m. Monday, June 8.

The express lanes will remain northbound-only through the weekend. On Monday morning, June 8, the express lanes will revert to their regular schedule of southbound in the mornings and northbound in the afternoons/evenings.

Crews will use the full lane closure to remove the Revive I-5: Ship Canal Bridge Preservation project work zone in the two left northbound lanes of the bridge. All lanes of mainline I-5 will be open June 8 through July 10 for world championship soccer matches in Seattle. Crews will then return for another weekend-long full closure of northbound I-5 from Friday, July 10, to Monday, July 13, to set up a new work zone in the northbound two right lanes of the Ship Canal Bridge. When the highway reopens July 13, the express lanes will again be northbound-only.

Other regional work: SR 18 closure at I-90 interchange

From 9 p.m. Thursday, June 4, to 5 a.m. Monday, June 8, State Route 18 will fully close at the I-90 interchange for paving with all right-turning ramps remaining open. People traveling in the area should follow signed detours and expect significant congestion near the I-90/SR 18 interchange. Travelers should allow more time for travel or use alternate routes if possible. This closure depends on dry weather and may be rescheduled if rain is in the forecast.

Plan ahead

Both projects will cause congestion and delays. To help keep everyone moving, travelers are encouraged to stay informed and find an alternate route, carpool, leave early or stay late, allow for more travel time or try a different travel mode like transit or bike.

Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT mobile app and the WSDOT Travel Center map. Stay informed about this project by signing up for email updates.