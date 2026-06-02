If you survived the Memorial Day Holiday but your Georgia driver’s license did not, the Department of Driver Services (DDS) offers a quick and secure online option for having it replaced! Customers should visit the DDS website at dds.georgia.gov, available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, to order a replacement card saving valuable time and money.

“We know that your time is valuable and gas is expensive, so why come into a center if you don’t have to?” asked DDS Commissioner Angelique B. McClendon. “A replacement license (or ID) is typically received within 14 days. DDS provides a receipt that you can print and legally drive with, eliminating any reason to visit in person for this service.”

In addition, self-service Kiosks at many grocery stores statewide are an additional remote convenience. Check this map for locations https://dds.georgia.gov/locations/store-kiosk.

DDS will use your stored photo to produce a replacement license and mail it to your address on file. Many customers do not realize that the printed receipt - that includes a photo - serves as temporary proof of the replaced Georgia license or permit. Customers may continue to legally drive until the new license arrives.

“While we are excited to serve Georgians, data tells us more than half of our visitors could have performed their service online without a visit to one of our centers,” Commissioner McClendon added.

Being able to drive using the temporary until the updated license is received should provide customers a stronger level of confidence in using DDS Online Services or a self-service Kiosk to replace a license. Plus, remote replacement of a license or ID also has the added benefits of a five-dollar discount plus saving gasoline and absences from work and/or school.

For customers who must visit in person, please visit the DDS website at dds.georgia.gov to complete the required paperwork before arriving to ensure optimal service.