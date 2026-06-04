GrowthIQ and Winnesota Show Operations-First AI Payback with NAVI Platform

GrowthIQ’s NAVI turns live trucking data into customer-ready updates, reports, and repeatable workflows through managed AI, saving hours every day.

Customer reporting was nearly a full-time job. With NAVI, we turned customer updates into an automated workflow with significant ROI” — Jenn Kapeluck, VP Technology at Winnesota

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- GrowthIQ today highlighted Winnesota as a customer example of how managed AI can move beyond scattered AI experimentation and create measurable operational value in a complex logistics environment. With managed AI, GrowthIQ handles the private AI infrastructure, governance, LLMs, custom agents, tools, knowledge bases, and workflows so companies can adopt AI without having to build, manage, or staff the expertise themselves.Winnesota, a regional cold-chain transportation, warehousing, fulfillment, and distribution company, is using GrowthIQ’s NAVI platform as an operations-first production layer for customer communication, reporting, warehousing support, and repeatable document workflows. Unlike a general-purpose chatbot or one-off email drafting tool, NAVI operates as a memory-backed workflow console that pulls live trucking and operations data from Winnesota’s transportation management systems, applies customer-specific operating rules, produces customer-ready files or emails, and preserves corrected workflows for future reuse.That operating model is central to GrowthIQ’s managed AI approach. Generic AI tools can help individuals write faster, but they do not understand a company’s business, customers, delivery windows, proof-of-delivery rules, reporting formats, service commitments, pricing context, or account-specific exceptions. GrowthIQ gives organizations a private, governed AI layer where NAVI connects business knowledge, live system data, workflow memory, reusable prompts, scheduled automations, and human validation into one daily execution environment.“Winnesota is a strong example of how quickly managed AI can prove value when it is applied to real company data and real operating workflows,” said Craig Nelson, President of GrowthIQ. “Within weeks of the production pilot, GrowthIQ connected NAVI to Winnesota’s knowledge, data, and systems, demonstrated measurable value in daily customer updates and reporting, and gave the team confidence to move forward from AI exploration into production use.”For Winnesota, the leading use case is recurring route-block customer updates around active delivery work. These updates are operationally important, repetitive, and time-consuming, the kind of work employees often do not want to spend hours recreating manually each day. NAVI helps turn that daily workload into a repeatable process by generating customer updates, proof-of-delivery reporting, on-time and late-delivery analysis, customer-specific spreadsheets, scheduled reports, HTML email updates, and polished operational documents.Instead of starting from scratch each time, Winnesota can preserve operating rules, refine workflows, reuse corrected logic, and improve outputs over time. That is the difference between casual AI use and managed AI adoption: the work becomes repeatable, governed, and increasingly valuable across teams.Usage data shows the deployment moving from early exploration into operational execution. From February through May 13, 2026, NAVI provided 2,729 assistant responses for Winnesota. March was the peak-volume month, with 1,390 recorded assistant responses and 7,487 NAVI-orchestrated tool calls across customer updates, reporting, analysis, document creation, and workflow execution.What's next? Winnesota has also connected NAVI to Freshdesk to extend managed AI into customer success. NAVI can help measure support burden by customer, identify high-touch accounts, surface recurring questions that signal training needs, and reveal repeated issues that point to process gaps. These insights can help Winnesota improve reporting, strengthen customer and staff enablement, and compare support effort against customer value to inform service and pricing decisions.AvailabilityStart with a risk free 21-day production pilot led by a dedicated AI advisor to prove value.Learn more at www.growthiq.ai or begin with our AI readiness assessment now: https://www.growthiq.ai/aiready About GrowthIQGrowthIQ provides managed AI through private, knowledge-grounded AI deployments that help organizations turn company knowledge, data, and workflows into practical business value. Led by NAVI, GrowthIQ combines a trusted private knowledge base with best-in-class AI tools to help teams automate work, improve consistency, and generate accurate outputs across everyday operations.

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