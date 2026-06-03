WealthTech Strategy Partners Welcomes Former T. Rowe Price Executive Steve Larson as Senior Advisor

Steve Larson will help advance the firm's strategic advisory, partnership development, and growth initiatives across the wealth management and WealthTech landscape.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- WealthTech Strategy Partners announced today that Steve Larson, a highly respected wealth management executive with more than 35 years of industry experience, has joined the firm as a Senior Advisor. Larson will help advance the firm's strategic advisory, partnership development, and growth initiatives across the wealth management and WealthTech landscape.Larson brings a distinguished career spanning leadership roles in wealth management, distribution, client service, and platform strategy. During his tenure at T. Rowe Price, he held numerous senior leadership positions, including Head of Wealth Management Platforms, Director of Third Party Distribution, General Manager of Wealth Management Services, Manager of Client Service for Third Party Distribution, Marketing Manager of Third Party Distribution, and Manager of Financial Institution Services.His experience has provided him with a deep understanding of advisor platforms, distribution strategy, client engagement, and the evolving needs of financial advisors and institutions. In addition to his corporate leadership experience, Larson serves as an Independent Advisor with YTS Wealth Management, further strengthening his perspective on the advisor experience and the challenges facing today's wealth management professionals.Beyond his professional accomplishments, Larson has demonstrated a longstanding commitment to advancing financial planning and consumer financial education. He recently served on the Board of Trustees and Executive Committee of the Foundation for Financial Planning, has served as a Board Member of the Financial Planning Association of Maryland, and has been a member of the Board of Trustees of the NAPFA Consumer Education Foundation."Steve's extensive experience across wealth management platforms, distribution, advisor services, and industry leadership makes him an exceptional addition to our team," said Kendrick Wakeman, CEO and Co-Founder of WealthTech Strategy Partners. "Throughout his career, he has built a reputation for strategic thinking, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to serving advisors and investors. His perspective and relationships across the industry will be invaluable as we continue helping our clients navigate strategic transactions.""The wealth management industry continues to evolve at a rapid pace, creating exciting opportunities for firms that can effectively align technology, distribution, and advisor needs," said Larson. "WealthTech Strategy Partners has established itself as a trusted advisor to many of the industry's most innovative companies. I'm excited to join Kendrick and the team and contribute to helping clients achieve their strategic objectives and long-term success."For more information about WealthTech Strategy Partners, visit: https://www.wealthtechstrategy.com/

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