IUC issues order approving customer notices for MidAmerican Energy Company proposed rate increase

The Iowa Utilities Commission (IUC) today issued an order conditionally approving customer notices for a proposed increase of MidAmerican Energy Company (MidAmerican) customers’ natural gas rates. MidAmerican filed the customer notices, along with notice of its intent to implement interim rate increases, with the IUC on May 5. Revised notices were filed on May 27.

The IUC order required MidAmerican to revise the final notices with updated cost figures and cost percentages showing what the utility is proposing in its rate request and submit the revisions to the IUC no later than five days before notices are sent to customers.

Today’s order, filed in Docket No. RPU-2026-0001, also approves dates for four consumer comment meetings at which MidAmerican will inform Iowans about details of the rate request. Meeting venues will be provided on notices mailed to customers; the consumer comment meeting schedule is as follows:

Cedar Rapids - 6 p.m. September 8

Virtual - noon September 9. Meeting details will be available on the IUC's online Hearing and Meeting Calendar at iuc.iowa.gov.

Des Moines - 6 p.m. September 9

Sioux City - 6 p.m. September 10

About Consumer Comment Meetings

During consumer comment meetings, MidAmerican will provide a presentation about its rate proposal, including the requested rate increase amounts and an overview of the changes that apply to residential and other customer classes.

The meetings also will allow MidAmerican customers to express their views about the proposed rate increases and comment on the overall quality of MidAmerican’s service.

Representatives of MidAmerican, the IUC, and the Office of Consumer Advocate (OCA), a division of the Iowa Department of Justice, will be present at all consumer comment meetings to hear public comments and answer questions. OCA represents the general interests of customers in all IUC proceedings.

Anyone requiring assistive services or devices to observe or participate in a consumer comment meeting should contact the IUC at 515-725-7300 or customer@iuc.iowa.gov at least five days in advance of the scheduled date to request arrangements.

Interim rate increase

MidAmerican plans to implement a temporary rate increase as part of the rate proceeding. That increase can take effect 10 days after MidAmerican files its application for increased retail natural gas rates with the IUC.

Temporary rate increases are subject to refund, plus interest. If the final natural gas rates are lower than the temporary rates, or the temporary rates are not based upon previously established regulatory principles, MidAmerican will refund the difference to customers with interest.

Filing Comments or Objections

Written comments and objections can be submitted by email; by mail to the Iowa Utilities Commission, Docket No. RPU-2026-0001, 1375 E. Court Ave., Des Moines, IA 50319-0069; or online by going to efs.iowa.gov and clicking "Sign Up" to create an account. Then log in and click "Submit a Comment or Objection in a Docket" to access the submission form. Fill out the submission form and enter Docket No. RPU-2026-0001 before submitting.

All comments provided at the public meetings or submitted in writing to the IUC will become part of the permanent record in the rate case docket.

Publicly filed documents for this rate case are available for review in the IUC’s electronic filing system, efs.iowa.gov, under Docket No. RPU-2026-0001.