Funding Non-Profit Arts and Cultural Organizations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced $82.2 million has been awarded through the New York State Council on the Arts’ Capital Projects Fund to support 132 projects in every region of the state. This investment in non-profit arts and cultural organizations across New York supports crucial building renovations, accessibility improvements and new spaces for creative and cultural work. Awards were given in all 10 regions of New York State, with 77 percent of the grants awarded to organizations with budgets under $3 million.

“New York’s powerful arts and culture sector is a formidable asset,” Governor Hochul said. “Our continued investments in museums, theaters and art centers generate incredible returns — sparking innovation, boosting local economies, driving visitors and making us the global epicenter of arts and culture.”

NYSCA’s Capital Projects for Arts and Culture are strategic investments that empower organizations to better serve and engage their communities. They enable arts and cultural venues to become more physically accessible and sustainable, enhancing organizations’ abilities to connect with their audiences and become essential destinations for residents and visitors alike. Strong projects combine excellence in design with informed decisions that will serve and strengthen New York’s arts and cultural sector, stimulate local economies, catalyze investment in our communities and help to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural organizations.

NYSCA awards announced today include three grant categories: Small and Midsized Capital Improvement Grants, which range from $10,000 to $2 million; Large Capital Improvement Grants, which range from $2 million to $10 million and focus on large-scale capital projects that prioritize community development and placemaking; and Capital Design Grants, which range from $10,000 to $500,000 and support the development of mid-stage and advanced design documents to advance capital projects for arts and cultural nonprofits.

NYSCA funding will support a variety of projects, including:

Small Capital Improvement Grants:

Red Hook Art Project, Inc (New York City): This project will install and equip a fabrication studio with a professional-grade laser cutter system and the installation of required safety, power, and ventilation infrastructure.

This project will install and equip a fabrication studio with a professional-grade laser cutter system and the installation of required safety, power, and ventilation infrastructure. Writers and Books, Inc. (Finger Lakes): This project will replace outdated and aging flooring to improve safety, accessibility and cleanliness.

This project will replace outdated and aging flooring to improve safety, accessibility and cleanliness. Buffalo Suzuki Strings, Inc. (Western New York): This project will complete ongoing exterior renovation to remediate damage and erosion.

Mid-Sized Capital Improvement Grants:

Buffalo and Erie County Historical Society (Western New York): This grant will support the restoration and expansion of the Reinstein Center with critical structural and accessibility improvements and increase capacity with a new addition.

This grant will support the restoration and expansion of the Reinstein Center with critical structural and accessibility improvements and increase capacity with a new addition. Seagle Music Colony, Inc (North Country): A campus update will include new artist housing, a dining hall and multiuse space to create a year-round cultural destination.

A campus update will include new artist housing, a dining hall and multiuse space to create a year-round cultural destination. Chenango County Historical Society (Southern Tier): This project will replace the building’s roof with a new, historically accurate slate roof.

Large Capital Improvement Grants:

Underground Railroad History Project of the Capital Region Inc. (URHP) (Capital Region): This grant will support the construction of the Interpretive Center of Underground Railroad Education Center, a 14,000 square foot building with expanded exhibit spaces, a library and research center, dedicated children’s center, conference room, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled storage for collections, and more.

This grant will support the construction of the Interpretive Center of Underground Railroad Education Center, a 14,000 square foot building with expanded exhibit spaces, a library and research center, dedicated children’s center, conference room, state-of-the-art temperature-controlled storage for collections, and more. Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, Inc (Long Island): This project will expand WBPAC’s theater and stagehouse, resulting in a unified, modernized facility with a larger stage, additional seating and new program, production and community spaces.

This project will expand WBPAC’s theater and stagehouse, resulting in a unified, modernized facility with a larger stage, additional seating and new program, production and community spaces. Joyce Theater Foundation, Inc. (New York City): The Joyce New York City for Creativity and Dance renovation project will modernize and enhance the unique existing characteristics of its building with the goal of creating a safe, functional, accessible, and energy-efficient space for dance artists and community users.

Capital Design Grants:

The Whaling Museum and Education Center (Long Island): The grant will support the conceptual planning phase for facility expansion.

The grant will support the conceptual planning phase for facility expansion. Ashokan Center Inc (Mid-Hudson): This grant will support the design phase of a new 5,800 sq. foot Arts & Education Lodge.

A complete list of grantees is available online.

New York State Council on the Arts Executive Director Erika Mallin said, “We know that when the arts flourish, communities follow — bringing energy, creating jobs, expanding accessibility and increasing tourism. This grant program is a critical investment in our creative sector, empowering our creative community and inspiring innovation. Congratulations to all the grantees, we look forward to seeing these diverse projects develop all throughout the state.”

New York State Council on the Arts Chair Patrick Willingham said, “By providing stable, accessible spaces for creativity, these exciting projects are critical infrastructure investments in our civic health and prosperity and will strengthen New York State for years to come. I want to congratulate all the capital project grantees and thank you for your commitment to our unparalleled arts and culture sector.”

State Senator Jose Serrano said, “New York gets it — the arts aren’t a luxury, they are a driver of real, measurable impact. Every dollar invested returns dividends in tourism, education, employment and vibrant placemaking. This funding ensures our arts and cultural organizations keep delivering those tangible benefits to residents and visitors for decades to come.”

Assemblymember Ron Kim said, “These transformative projects will improve their communities, increase tourism, create jobs and expand accessibility to arts and culture. I am happy that Governor Hochul and my colleagues have made this critical investment and I congratulate NYSCA on today’s announcement and its continued dedication to the arts in New York State.”

Since the NYSCA Capital Projects Fund began in 2018, the agency has awarded 739 capital grants, totaling over $382 million, across all 10 state regions through the support of the Governor and Legislature. These projects increase employment capacity and advance cultural venues as tourism destinations, strengthening New York's hospitality, food and beverage and retail sectors. In addition to the Capital Projects Fund, NYSCA has awarded $80.9 million in non-capital grants to arts organizations and artists for FY 2026.

Governor Hochul continues to make record investments to grow New York’s national-leading arts and cultural sector. The FY 2027 Enacted Budget includes $81 million for NYSCA general operating support to non-profit organizations and individual artists, and another $80 million in capital funding to allow NYSCA to offer an additional round of grants for projects of all sizes, ranging from $10,000 to $10 million.

About the New York State Council on the Arts

The mission of the New York State Council on the Arts is to foster and advance the full breadth of New York State’s arts, culture, and creativity for all. The Council on the Arts will award over $161 million in FY 2027, serving hundreds of arts organizations and artists across all 10 state regions. The Council on the Arts further advances New York's creative culture by convening leaders in the field and providing organizational and professional development opportunities and informational resources. Created by Governor Nelson Rockefeller in 1960 and continued with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature, the Council is an agency that is part of the Executive Branch.

For more information on NYSCA, please visit www.arts.ny.gov, and follow NYSCA's Facebook page, on X @NYSCArts and Instagram @NYSCouncilontheArts.