Roseburg School Celebrates 20 Years of Christian K-12 Education as Enrollment Opens

Geneva Academy upper-school students gather in front of a Starry Night artwork display, highlighting student life, aesthetics, and classical Christian education in Roseburg, Oregon. A Geneva Academy upper-school student gives a formal speech presentation, reflecting the school’s classical Christian focus on rhetoric and public speaking in Roseburg, Oregon. A teacher guides students during small-class instruction at Geneva Academy, an accredited classical Christian private school in Roseburg, Oregon. Geneva Academy senior students deliver speech presentations during a school assembly in Roseburg, Oregon. Geneva Academy students attend a classical humanities lesson on St. Augustine at the Roseburg campus.

Private Christian school Geneva Academy marks major milestones heading into the new 2026 academic year

Each graduating senior prepares a Declamation, researches an original topic, composes a formal thesis and publicly defends it before teachers and community members.” — Brian Turner, Head of Geneva Academy

ROSEBERG, OR, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Roseburg private school Geneva Academy is marking three major milestones this year as the school prepares for its 20th anniversary in 2027. The milestones include Head of School Brian Turner's 15th year leading the school, 10 years of full K-12 accreditation , and the beginning of the school's anniversary celebration as 2026 enrollment opens for families searching for a private school option in Douglas County, Oregon What began in 2007 with five families meeting in rural Umpqua has grown into one of Douglas County's established independent schools. Geneva Academy relocated to Roseburg in 2012, adopted its current name, and steadily expanded into a fully accredited K-12 program serving families throughout Douglas County. Today, the school serves roughly 125 students from preschool through 12th grade with 18 faculty members and a 9-to-1 student-teacher ratio. Geneva Academy keeps class sizes intentionally small to support discussion-based learning, direct teacher mentorship and long-term academic development.Turner first joined the school in 2009 and became Headmaster in 2011 shortly before the move to Roseburg. During his leadership, Geneva Academy expanded into a full high school program, launched its senior thesis curriculum, added the K4 preschool program and completed accreditation milestones in both 2016 and 2021. Turner holds degrees in economics and American history and previously worked in higher education before moving into K-12 leadership. His long tenure has brought unusual continuity for an independent private school and allowed Geneva Academy to steadily build programs over time rather than constantly shifting direction.Geneva Academy follows a classical model of education built upon the highly successful examples of the Greeks and Romans, which was further developed by Christian scholastics. It's the kind of education American students had through the founding of the nation. Younger Geneva students focus on foundational learning in subjects such as reading, grammar, spelling, writing, mathematics, Bible, Latin, and music. Middle school students begin formal logic and critical thinking, while upper-school students study Rhetoric, Aesthetics, advanced science and mathematics, Economics, Spanish, and Art.According to Head of School Brian Turner, that approach culminates in the school's senior capstone. “Each graduating senior draws a topic from which to prepare what is known as a Declamation. This was a premier Roman rhetorical exercise that synthesizes knowledge, wisdom, eloquence and virtue. Each senior researches an original topic, composes a formal thesis and publicly defends the work before teachers and community members.”The school also emphasizes active participation in the classroom. Students regularly read original historical texts and speeches, participate in discussion-based learning and practice formal debate instead of relying only on textbook summaries. Geneva Academy also operates from the belief that parents remain the primary educators in a child's life, with the school working alongside families rather than replacing them.The milestones arrive during a period of growing concern surrounding education standards across Oregon and the Pacific Northwest. Geneva Academy leaders say continued enrollment interest reflects a growing number of families looking for academically rigorous alternatives that emphasize discipline, writing, public speaking and strong parent involvement.Geneva Academy's presence in Roseburg extends beyond the classroom. The school's science fair features student-led research judged by local professionals, while the Geneva Academy Honor Choir regularly performs at community events including the Douglas County Christmas Tree Lighting. Senior thesis defenses, choir performances and school events are also open to the public throughout the year.About Geneva AcademyGeneva Academy is an accredited classical Christian school in Roseburg, Oregon, serving students from preschool through 12th grade. Founded in 2007 by five families, the school is built around the liberal arts which stress reason, eloquence and virtue, and culminates in a senior thesis researched, composed and publicly defended by each graduating student. Geneva Academy is governed by an independent board, is not affiliated with any single church or denomination, and is listed in directories of the Association of Classical Christian Schools and the Society for Classical Learning.Content Creation and Syndication by ClientCzar , a B2B customer acquisition partner specializing in technology development and revenue-driven marketing strategies for SMBs.

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