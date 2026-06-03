OVERWATCH HOLDINGS LAUNCHES SABER UPTIME TO DELIVER 99.99% RELIABILITY FOR MISSION-CRITICAL DATA CENTER OPERATIONS

Overwatch Mission Critical Overwatch Mission Critical

New company to deliver 24/7 mission-critical facilities management, predictive maintenance and operational excellence to protect uptime in the AI era.

Saber Uptime brings the discipline, accountability, and operational rigor required to keep critical infrastructure online, no matter the demand environment.” — Kirk Offel, CEO, Overwatch Mission Critical

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Overwatch Holdings Inc., a leader in full-lifecycle data center and digital infrastructure services, today announced the launch of Saber Uptime , a new operating company dedicated to delivering facilities management and day-to-day operations for mission-critical data center environments across the United States.Built for operational excellence, Saber Uptime is designed to ensure performance, reliability, and continuity in an increasingly always-on digital economy. The company provides comprehensive facilities management and operations services, from proactive maintenance and capacity planning to real-time incident response and ongoing optimization, allowing clients to focus on growth while uptime is managed with precision.“At scale, uptime isn’t optional, it’s everything,” said Kirk Offel, Founder and CEO of Overwatch Holdings. “Saber Uptime brings the discipline, accountability, and operational rigor required to keep critical infrastructure online, no matter the demand environment.”Saber Uptime enters the market with a proven operational foundation, supported with a 99.99% uptime standard, a 24/7 operations center, and an average response time of less than 15 minutes. The company’s model is built on a proactive, data-driven approach that leverages real-time monitoring, IoT sensor networks, and AI-powered analytics to identify and resolve issues before they impact operations.“In today’s environment, downtime isn’t just an inconvenience, it’s a direct threat to business continuity,” said Chris Opat, President of Saber Uptime. “We’ve built Saber Uptime around one core principle: reliability is our bedrock, earned through disciplined execution every single day.”As part of the Overwatch family of companies, Saber Uptime combines deep operational expertise with a “nine-nine’s” mission-critical mindset, extending Overwatch’s full lifecycle capabilities beyond design, build, and commissioning into sustained, high-performance operations. The company’s approach emphasizes accountability at every level, predictive maintenance strategies, and continuous performance optimization to reduce operational risk and improve long-term efficiency.Saber Uptime’s services are designed to help enterprise clients:-- Protect uptime across the full facility lifecycle-- Improve performance through data-driven optimization-- Reduce operational expenditures while maintaining reliability-- Deliver operational confidence in complex, high-demand environmentsWith demand for AI, cloud computing, and digital infrastructure accelerating at an unprecedented pace, Saber Uptime positions Overwatch to meet the growing need for resilient, execution-driven operations that underpin the modern economy. For more information, visit https://saberuptime.com/ About Saber UptimeSaber Uptime, a subsidiary of Overwatch Holdings Inc., delivers mission-critical uptime services for data centers worldwide. The company combines deep technical expertise with a disciplined, execution-focused approach to ensure continuous availability and peak performance for essential infrastructure. For more information, visit www.SaberUptime.com About Overwatch Holdings, Inc. Overwatch Holdings, Inc. is a veteran-led digital infrastructure platform built to power the 5th Industrial Revolution. The company operates a portfolio of specialized businesses delivering full lifecycle data center solutions, from workforce development and commissioning to operations and long-term facility management. Guided by a mission-first mindset and deep operational expertise, Overwatch is strengthening the infrastructure behind AI and global connectivity while expanding career pathways in skilled trades. Visit www. WeAreOverwatch.com to learn more.

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