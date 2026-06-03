Environmental Products Group Named Sole Kentucky Distributor for Elgin Sweeper Products

Expanding Multi-State Footprint, EPG Deepens Partnership with Federal Signal to Serve Municipalities and Businesses Across the Region.

KY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Environmental Products Group (EPG) - a leading provider of infrastructure and municipal maintenance equipment - is proud to announce that it has been appointed the sole distributor of Elgin Sweeper products for the entire state of Kentucky. This appointment marks another significant step forward in EPG’s ongoing pursuit to expand its product offerings to its growing customer base.

Federal Signal, parent company of Elgin Sweeper, continues to play a significant role in EPG’s product portfolio. This new distributorship deepens that relationship and strengthens EPG’s position in the Kentucky market. EPG is eager to deliver its signature customer experience - combining quality products, expert service, and responsive support - to a new audience across the Commonwealth.

Elgin Sweeper is recognized as a top-quality brand in street sweeping technology, trusted by businesses and municipalities nationwide for its durability, performance, and innovation. Kentucky joins EPG’s existing Elgin Sweeper service territory, which includes Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Ohio, and West Tennessee, making EPG one of the most expansive Elgin distributors in the southeastern and midwestern United States.

“We are excited to bring the EPG experience to Kentucky and to continue growing our partnership with Federal Signal and Elgin Sweeper. Our customers across all of our territories can count on us to deliver the same high level of service and expertise they have come to expect.” ~Chris Vanderhof, President

EPG operates eight full-service locations offering sales, service, parts, and rentals - your go-to source for infrastructure and municipal maintenance equipment:

• Apopka, FL

• Pompano Beach, FL

• Atlanta, GA

• Mobile, AL

• Raleigh, NC

• Lockland, OH

• Lebanon, TN

• Memphis, TN

With an additional sales footprint in Kentucky, Arkansas, Mississippi & Caribbean, EPG is positioned to serve an ever-wider range of customers seeking reliable municipal and infrastructure maintenance solutions.

Contact & More Information:

For sales inquiries, contact us at: Salesinfo@myepg.com

Visit MyEPG.com to find an EPG location near you.

About Environmental Products Group (EPG)

Environmental Products Group (EPG) is a premier distributor of infrastructure and municipal maintenance equipment, serving businesses and municipalities across the southeastern and midwestern United States. With eight full-service locations and a growing multi-state footprint, EPG delivers industry-leading products, responsive service, and expert support to keep communities clean, safe, and operational.



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