American IRA Hosts Ryan Hughes for Webinar on Non-Recourse Financing in Self-Directed Retirement Accounts

Learn how non-recourse financing can help Self-Directed IRA and Solo 401(k) investors leverage real estate opportunities while managing risk.

SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES, July 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- American IRA announced that it will host an upcoming educational webinar featuring Ryan Hughes, founder of NRL, focused on the use of non-recourse financing for real estate investments held within Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k) plans.With more than 20 years of experience in banking and retirement-account investing, Hughes will share practical insights drawn from real-world transactions and financing strategies. The webinar will examine how non-recourse loans work, why many retirement-account real estate transactions encounter challenges before closing, and what investors should understand before using leverage inside tax-advantaged accounts.The discussion will explore the opportunities and limitations of non-recourse financing, along with the underwriting, reserve requirements, and operational considerations that often determine whether a transaction succeeds. Attendees will gain a better understanding of how financing decisions can affect investment outcomes and how experienced investors approach risk management when using leverage.This webinar is intended for investors seeking to expand their knowledge of retirement-account real estate investing and understand how financing structures can support long-term investment objectives.What You'll Learn:1. Protect Your Personal Balance Sheet with Compliant Non-Recourse LeverageLearn how non-recourse financing is used within retirement accounts, how it differs from traditional lending, and why many investors use it to separate personal liability from investment risk.2. Choose the Retirement Account That Fits Your StrategyExplore how Self-Directed IRAs and Solo 401(k)s differ in areas such as contributions, control, and tax considerations, and how those differences may influence investment outcomes.3. Close More Deals by Understanding the Financing ProcessGain insight into underwriting requirements, reserve expectations, custodian coordination, and other factors that commonly impact retirement-account real estate transactions.Event: July 8th at 12:00 PM ETRegister: https://americanira.com/ryanhughes/ Register to Access:• Early Access Recording• A First Look at What's in The Works• Get Expert AnswersAbout American IRAAmerican IRA, LLC is a national Self-Directed IRA administrator headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD. For more than 20 years, American IRA has specialized in helping clients invest their retirement funds in alternative assets while ensuring compliance with IRS regulations. Interested in learning more about Self-Directed IRAs? Contact American IRA, LLC at 866-7500-IRA (472) for a free consultation . Download our free guides or visit us online at www.AmericanIRA.com This presentation is for educational purposes only. American IRA does not provide investment advice or endorse specific investments. Individuals are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence and consult with qualified professionals before making investment decisions.

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