Firgun Ventures Participates in Oxford Quantum Circuits Record Series C

OQC Funding Round is Largest Quantum Series C Globally

The size of this round is a testament to the hard work of CEO Gerald Mullally and the strong team he has assembled to lead OQC through its next phase of growth.” — Zeynep Koruturk, co-founder and Managing Partner of Firgun Ventures

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Firgun Ventures , a $250 million Quantum fund specializing in early-stage quantum scale-ups, today announced its participation in the $350M Series C investment round for Oxford Quantum Circuits (OQC), a developer and operator of quantum computers designed for enterprise, government and research applications. The investment is Firgun’s second in the UK.The round was led by Bullhound Capital, with participation from Chevron and Mastercard, the British Business Bank and Oxford Science Enterprises (OSE), alongside other leading international venture capital firms. The amount represents the largest Series C for a quantum technology company globally.Founded in the United Kingdom, OQC builds superconducting quantum computers designed for real-world enterprise and government use. The company has developed a global deployment model focused on bringing quantum computing into secure, commercial infrastructure environments, including data centers and cloud-connected platforms.“The size of this round is a testament to the hard work of CEO Gerald Mullally and the strong team he has assembled to lead OQC through its next phase of growth,” said Zeynep Koruturk, co-founder and Managing Partner of Firgun Ventures. “The company is well-positioned to achieve expansion into new markets globally, and we are looking forward to working with the leadership team to realize those goals,” added Kris Naudts, co-founder and Managing Partner of Firgun Ventures.About Firgun Ventures:Firgun Ventures is a venture capital firm specializing in early growth-stage quantum technology investments. Founded by Dr Kris Naudts, former Psychiatrist-Neuroscientist and Founder of Culture Trip, and Zeynep Koruturk, former Executive at Goldman Sachs’ and Co-Founder of Goldman’s Tech Initiative, Firgun combines academic, operational and financial expertise with a deep-held belief in the world changing potential of quantum.As angel investors in what was then Cambridge Quantum Computing, now called Quantinuum, Naudts and Koruturk have already played a key role in the company’s spectacular growth into one of the world’s most valuable quantum companies.With an expert team and world-class advisory council hailing from institutions including Cambridge and Oxford University, MIT, Google, the European Investment Bank and the Wellcome Trust, Firgun provides top tier, quantum-specific due diligence, in addition to the entrepreneurial and investment credentials of its two co-founders.For more information, visit https://firgun.vc/ or listen to their podcast Time To Talk Quantum

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