From Canal Cleanups to Kelp Research: AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s Spring of Service
Published on: June 2, 2026
By AmeriCorps Cape Cod
Across Cape Cod this spring, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members have been busy supporting conservation projects, environmental education, scientific research, and community service efforts that help strengthen our communities and protect our natural resources.
From cleaning up the Cape Cod Canal to assisting with kelp research, restoring gardens, and teaching students about groundwater protection, members have spent the season making a difference across the region.
Supporting Environmental Stewardship on Cape Cod
Environmental stewardship takes many forms. This spring, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members contributed to projects that helped improve public spaces, support local ecosystems, and engage residents in conservation efforts.
Canal Cleanup Removes More Than 600 Pounds of Trash
On April 25, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members helped organize and support the annual Canal Cleanup.
Working alongside community volunteers, participants removed more than 603 pounds of trash from the Cape Cod Canal area while helping educate approximately 170 volunteers about protecting local waterways and reducing litter.
Clean waterways benefit wildlife, recreation, and the health of Cape Cod’s coastal environment.
Connecting Residents with Conservation
Dennis Conservation Celebration
Community events provide opportunities for residents to learn about local conservation efforts and connect with organizations working to protect Cape Cod’s natural resources.
Member Jane Walsdorf, who serves with the Town of Dennis Department of Natural Resources, helped plan and support the annual Dennis Conservation Celebration.
The event brought together community members, conservation organizations, and environmental educators to share information about protecting local habitats and natural resources.
Assisting Coastal Research
Supporting WHOI Kelp Research
Healthy coastal ecosystems are important to Cape Cod’s environment and economy.
This spring, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members spent several days assisting researchers with kelp monitoring and data collection activities.
Working alongside scientists, members helped measure kelp growth, collect field data, transfer kelp samples, and support ongoing coastal research efforts.
The experience gave members hands-on exposure to scientific research while helping advance our understanding of local marine ecosystems.
Building Skills Through Fire Training
Training with Massachusetts DCR
On May 15, members participated in field fire training with the Massachusetts Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR).
The training served as the culmination of classroom and online instruction and included:
- Operating fire hoses
- Maintaining a pile burn
- Creating fire lines
- Learning fire suppression techniques
- Practicing safe burn operations
These skills help prepare members to support land management, conservation, and emergency response efforts throughout the region.
Restoring Community Gardens
Gardens provide important benefits for people, pollinators, and communities.
This spring, members worked on several garden restoration projects across Cape Cod.
Provincetown School Garden Refresh
At Provincetown schools, members removed years of compacted soil from garden beds and prepared the space for student gardening activities.
Wellfleet Pollinator Garden Rehabilitation
Members also helped restore pollinator gardens at the Wellfleet Center on Aging by weeding, pruning, planting, and improving overgrown garden beds.
These efforts help create healthier habitat for pollinators while making outdoor spaces more welcoming for residents and visitors.
Teaching the Next Generation
WET Fest Wraps Up Another Successful Year
Environmental education remains a major part of AmeriCorps Cape Cod’s service.
After a season impacted by winter weather and snow cancellations, members wrapped up the final WET Fest event of the school year on May 11 at Barnstable United Elementary School.
Throughout the year, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members helped teach more than 800 students about groundwater protection, watersheds, environmental stewardship, and the importance of protecting Cape Cod’s natural resources.
Students participated in hands-on activities, interactive demonstrations, and the popular “Groundwater Guardian” skit.
Programs like WET Fest help students understand how their actions can impact the environment and encourage future stewardship of Cape Cod’s water resources.
Looking Ahead
Whether assisting scientists with coastal research, restoring gardens, supporting conservation events, teaching students, or organizing community service projects, AmeriCorps Cape Cod members continue to make a positive impact across the region.
Their work supports healthier ecosystems, stronger communities, and a more resilient Cape Cod.
As summer begins, members look forward to continuing their service while helping protect the places and resources that make Cape Cod unique.
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