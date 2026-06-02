June is National Safety Month and the Start of Hurricane Season

Published on: June 2, 2026

Safety Is Everyone’s Business, and on Cape Cod, That’s Especially True…

June is National Safety Month, an annual observance led by the National Safety Council (NSC) to remind us that keeping ourselves, our coworkers, and our neighbors safe is a shared responsibility. This year’s theme, “Safety: Every Job, Every Day,” couldn’t feel more fitting as we head into a busy Cape Cod summer.

It’s also worth noting that June 1 marks the start of Atlantic hurricane season, making this a natural moment to think about preparedness on all fronts.

Four Weeks, Four Themes

The NSC organizes National Safety Month around four weekly focus areas:

Continuous Improvement: good safety habits are never really finished. Check the batteries in your smoke detectors, review your emergency kit, and take a fresh look at any hazards around the house. Small updates now can make a real difference later.

Employee Engagement: or those working on the Cape this summer, speak up about hazards, participate in training, and look out for one another. A workplace where people feel comfortable raising concerns is one where fewer people get hurt.

Roadway Safety: summer traffic on Route 6 and the bridge approaches can get stressful fast. Put the phone down, slow down in work zones, and give cyclists and pedestrians plenty of room.

Wellbeing: mental health and fatigue affect how safe we are just as much as physical hazards do. Check in on yourself and your coworkers, especially during long summer stretches.

Hurricane Season: A Little Prep Goes a Long Way

Cape Cod is no stranger to storms, and most years hurricane season passes without major incident. That said, the Cape’s geography (a peninsula, two bridges, a summer population surge) makes advance planning worthwhile. Unlike some emergencies, hurricanes often give us time to prepare. The key is not starting from scratch when one is on the way.

A few simple steps to take now:

Know your zone: check whether your home is in a flood or evacuation zone at fema.gov or through your town’s emergency management office.

Build a kit: food, water (one gallon per person per day), medications, flashlights, and batteries for at least 72 hours.

Make a Plan: know your evacuation route and how you’ll reach family members. Include pets.

Sign up for alerts: register for your town’s local emergency notifications.

Meet your neighbors: communities that know each other look out for each other.

Resources Worth Bookmarking

The Cape is a resilient community. A little preparation keeps it that way.