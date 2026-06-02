Celebrate Safely: Protecting Your Health During the 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published on: June 2, 2026

World Cup Meets Massachusetts

With World Cup excitement taking over Massachusetts this summer, the state’s Department of Public Health wants to make sure fans stay as healthy as they are enthusiastic. Whether you’re heading to a match or joining a watch party, here are the essentials.

Beat the Heat:

Summer in New England can be brutal. Drink water throughout the day, even when you’re not thirsty, and limit any alcohol and coffee, which can dehydrate you. Wear sunscreen (SPF 30 or higher), reapply every two hours, and try to take breaks from the sun during peak hours between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Know the signs of Heat Illness:

Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, dizziness, nausea, headache, weakness

Heat stroke: confusion, loss of consciousness, high body temperature

Seek immediate medical attention for signs of heat stroke.

Watch What You Eat:

Massachusetts tap water is safe to drink, but food safety still matters. Stick to thoroughly cooked food, wash your fruits and vegetables, and don’t leave perishables sitting out for more than two hours. When in doubt, wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Watch Out for Ticks and Mosquitoes:

If you’re spending time outdoors, use an EPA-approved repellent and do a tick check when you come back inside. Try to schedule outdoor time before dusk to avoid peak mosquito hours.

Protect Yourself from Illness:

Big international crowds mean more opportunities for germs to spread. Make sure you’re up to date on your COVID-19, flu, and measles vaccines before attending any events. If you’re feeling sick, do everyone a favor and stay in. Bring enough prescription medications for your trip. Keep medications in their original containers. Carry a list of emergency contacts and medical conditions if applicable.

Know the Local Laws:

Alcohol, cannabis, and sports gambling are all legal in Massachusetts for those 21 and older. However, there are rules about where you can indulge. No cannabis in public, no open containers on the street or on the T, and absolutely no driving after drinking or using cannabis.

Knowing Where to Get Help:

For anything life-threatening, call 911. For minor illnesses or injuries, skip the ER and head to an urgent care center instead. International visitors, note that if you can’t connect to 911, try 112. And if you’re visiting from abroad, make sure your travel health insurance covers emergency care, U.S. medical costs without coverage can be significant.

Resources:

Learn more about how to Celebrate Safely to Protect your Health during the World Cup

Learn More about Match Day Safety Tips

Learn more about how MDPH is Protecting Public Health

Learn More about the Boston Fifa World Cup