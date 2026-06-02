Show Up for Yourself: A Men’s Health Month Reminder

Published on: June 2, 2026

By Marina Tonial, MPH, CHES®, Community Health Educator

June is Men’s Health Month — a national observance dedicated to raising awareness about the health issues that disproportionately affect men and boys, and encouraging men to take a more active role in their own wellbeing. On Cape Cod, where many men work physically demanding seasonal jobs, spend long hours outdoors, or simply stay too busy to think about a doctor’s appointment, this month is a meaningful reminder that prevention is always worth the effort.

The numbers tell a sobering story. On average, men in the United States live about six years less than women — a gap that has actually been widening since 2016. Men are more likely to die from the top ten leading causes of death. And yet roughly 55% of men report not receiving routine health screenings, with many waiting until symptoms become severe before seeking care. (Shortlister, Men’s Health Statistics, 2025)

The good news: many of the conditions that drive these statistics are preventable — or at least highly treatable when caught early.

Why Men Avoid the Doctor (And Why It Matters)

Research consistently shows that men are less likely than women to seek medical help or engage in preventive care. (Indiana CTSI, Men’s Health Month 2025) Cultural expectations around toughness, self-reliance, and “pushing through” pain are real barriers — but staying silent about symptoms only increases risk. As New York State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald put it during Men’s Health Month 2025: “There is nothing stronger than taking care of yourself.” (NY State Department of Health, June 2025)

The Big Three: What Men Should Know

Heart Disease

Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death for men in the United States, responsible for roughly one in four male deaths. Risk factors — including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity, physical inactivity, smoking, and excessive alcohol use — are largely modifiable. The catch: high blood pressure and high cholesterol often have no symptoms, which is exactly why regular screening matters. (CHDC Men’s Health Month 2025)

Cancer

Men face a higher overall cancer mortality rate than women. Prostate cancer is the most frequently diagnosed cancer in American men — one in nine men will be diagnosed in their lifetime — and in 2026, over 333,000 new cases are projected. Colorectal cancer is the third leading cause of cancer death in men. Skin cancer is another concern: men are more likely than women to be diagnosed with melanoma and more likely to die from it, with risk rising significantly after age 50. (U.S. Congress, State of Men’s Health Act, 2026; NY State DOH, 2025)

Mental Health

Men are nearly four times more likely to die by suicide than women, and make up close to 80% of all suicide deaths in the United States — yet they are far less likely to seek mental health support. Depression, anxiety, and stress affect men just as much as women, but stigma and societal expectations often get in the way of asking for help. (State of Men’s Health Act, Congress.gov, 2026)

If you or someone you know is struggling, free, confidential support is available 24/7 by calling or texting 988 (Suicide & Crisis Lifeline).

Screenings Every Man Should Know About

Preventive screenings are one of the most powerful tools in men’s health — but only if men actually get them. Here’s a general guide by age. Always talk to your healthcare provider about what’s right for you based on your personal health history and risk factors.

Blood Pressure Starting at age 18, blood pressure should be checked at least every two years if normal (below 120/80). Men with elevated readings or risk factors like diabetes should be monitored more frequently. (Physicians Alliance of Connecticut)

Cholesterol Regular cholesterol screening should begin in early adulthood. The American Heart Association recommends screening starting at age 20.

Blood Sugar / Diabetes Diabetes screening should begin at age 35 for most men, or earlier if overweight or at elevated risk. Over one-third of the roughly 18.9 million American men living with diabetes don’t know they have it. (State of Men’s Health Act, Congress.gov, 2026)

Colorectal Cancer Colonoscopy and other colorectal cancer screenings are recommended starting at age 45 for average-risk adults. (Illinois Dept. of Public Health Screening Guide)

Prostate Cancer Prostate screening conversations should generally begin around age 50 for most men, or age 40–45 for Black men and those with a family history — groups who face significantly higher risk. Talk to your doctor about whether PSA testing is right for you. (Illinois DPH)

Lung Cancer Men ages 50–80 with a heavy smoking history (30 pack-years or more) who currently smoke or quit within the last 15 years should ask their doctor about annual low-dose CT screening. (Physicians Alliance of Connecticut)

Skin Monthly self-exams and annual skin checks with a provider are recommended, especially for men who spend significant time outdoors — which includes a lot of Cape Cod residents and workers.

A Note for the Women Reading This

Men’s Health Month isn’t just for men. Research shows that partners, family members, and friends play a meaningful role in encouraging men to seek care. If there’s a man in your life who has been putting off a checkup or brushing off symptoms, this is a good month to have that conversation — kindly, without judgment, and with the reminder that getting checked out is a sign of strength, not weakness.

The Bottom Line

Men on Cape Cod — whether you’re a year-round resident, a seasonal worker, a retiree, or somewhere in between — you deserve to be healthy. Booking a routine physical isn’t dramatic. It’s smart. It’s preventive. And it might just be one of the most important things you do this summer.

Don’t wait for a symptom to push you through the door. Make the appointment now.

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