Space Florida Partners with Seagate Space to Bring Offshore Launch Capability to Florida

EXPLORATION PARK, Fla.—June 2, 2026—Today, Space Florida announced Project Manta, a strategic investment in Seagate Space to expand Florida's launch capacity through specialized maritime solutions. Space Florida’s Board of Directors approved an investment to prototype and demonstrate key elements of Seagate Space's novel offshore launch infrastructure system, setting the stage for future development and manufacturing within the state of Florida.

For Space Florida, the investment in Seagate Space reflects the mission to build up a diverse statewide ecosystem, across the entire aerospace spectrum. Offshore launch has the potential to serve as a powerful complement to Florida's existing land-based infrastructure, diversifying access to space, while spreading the economic benefits of the industry to regions across Florida.

“Our partnership with Seagate Space is a great example of how Florida is cultivating an innovation ecosystem that leverages everything the state has to offer, while empowering companies to stay and build here,” said Rob Long, Col. (Ret.), President and CEO of Space Florida. “Space Florida’s role is to be a force multiplier, and our engagement consistently helps unlock bigger outcomes, more capital, and stronger companies choosing Florida time and time again. Seagate Space represents the future we’re investing in.”

"We are ecstatic to receive meaningful support from Space Florida that accelerates the next stage of our development," said Michael Anderson, co-founder and CEO of Seagate Space. "The opportunity to supplement early-stage private investment with public capital shows our state's commitment to fostering homegrown innovation. As we grow, we see a bright future in Florida with the people, capital, and partners that startups need across phases."

Seagate's initial prototype, contracted to be built at the Port of Tampa Bay in partnership with Tampa Ship, opens the door for Florida's maritime industrial base to play a leading role in the future of space access. Rather than retrofitting existing vessels, the St. Petersburg-based company is developing a system that is purposefully designed around the specific demands of today's commercial launch operators.

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Media Contact

Alayna Curry, APR

acurry@spaceflorida.gov