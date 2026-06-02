DUNN, PARISER & PEYROT’S MARK PARISER ONCE AGAIN NAMED “TOP 100 ACCOUNTANT” BY LOS ANGELES BUSINESS JOURNAL

Mark Pariser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Elite business management and accounting firm Dunn, Pariser & Peyrot announced today that Partner Mark Pariser has once again been recognized as a “Top 100 Accountant” by the Los Angeles Business Journal in a special supplement. This annual distinction honors an elite group of accounting professionals in the region who demonstrate outstanding technical expertise, leadership, and a significant impact on both their clients and the broader Los Angeles business community. Pariser has received this recognition for multiple years.“Pariser's diverse client base, including actors, musicians, directors, entrepreneurs and senior executives, relies on Pariser for his talent in bringing clarity and structure to even the most complex financial situations. He develops customized, forward-thinking systems built to,” shares the feature. “He develops customized, forward-thinking systems built to adapt over time.”As a CPA, Pariser acts as the financial "quarterback” for his clients. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, he has established himself as one of the entertainment industry's most reliable and forward-thinking business managers. His elite clientele includes prominent Hollywood talent, media executives, and international entrepreneurs. For them, Pariser oversees all facets of financial stewardship, combining advanced tax and estate planning with investment monitoring and complex deal negotiations to protect their wealth and maximize long-term growth.Recognized throughout the industry for his expertise and integrity, Pariser has been repeatedly named among The Hollywood Reporter’s “Top Business Managers” and Variety’s “Business Managers Elite.” Recently, he was named a Top Business Manager by Trusted Advisor.

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