Knox Law Welcomes 2026 Summer Associates

Knox Law Summer Associates

Five exceptional law students join the firm for a summer of hands-on legal experience, mentorship, and professional growth

Our summer associates are an important part of Knox Law, and we look forward to welcoming them each year.” — Mike Musone, Knox Law

ERIE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Knox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C. (Knox Law) is pleased to welcome five law students to the firm’s 2026 summer associate program. The program provides participants with hands-on legal experience and the opportunity to work alongside attorneys across a variety of practice areas.Returning for a second summer with the firm is Savannah Rachael, a student at Penn State Law and graduate of Mercyhurst University.Joining the program for the first time are:- Izabela Krakic, a student at Syracuse University College of Law and graduate of Syracuse University.- Abigail Calkins, a student at Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law and graduate of Purdue University.- Thomas Carroll, a student at Cleveland State University College of Law and graduate of Gannon University.- Riley Clever, a student at Penn State Dickinson Law and graduate of The College of Wooster.While each student brings a different academic background and perspective, they share a common goal: gaining practical experience and learning what it means to serve clients and communities through the practice of law.“Our summer associates are an important part of Knox Law, and we look forward to welcoming them each year,” said Mike Musone, Recruitment Chair and Shareholder, Knox Law. “Beyond assignments and projects, the program we’ve built at Knox Law is about mentorship, exposure to real-world legal work, and helping students better understand the kind of lawyer they want to become.”Throughout the summer, the associates will work directly with attorneys across the firm, attend networking and community events, and experience day-to-day life inside one of the region’s top law firms.For more information about Knox Law’s Summer Associate Program, visit our careers page About Knox LawKnox McLaughlin Gornall & Sennett, P.C., is a full service law firm that has provided practical solutions to businesses, families, public entities, and nonprofits for over 65 years. Our practice areas include ADR Services, Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights, Business & Tax, Business Succession, Construction Law, Elder Law, Employee Benefits, Environmental Law, Estate Planning & Administration, Governmental Practice, Health Law, Intellectual Property & Technology, Labor & Employment, Litigation, Mergers & Acquisitions, Public Finance & Bonds, Real Estate, and Workers’ Compensation.

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