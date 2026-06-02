EDO HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES NEW MENU ITEMS AND WINE EVENTS AT LAS VEGAS RESTAURANTS

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Braseria and Anima by EDO Hospitality Group Announce Summer Dishes and 2026 Wine Events

At Anima, we're continuing to host exceptional monthly wine dinners, while Braseria is an exciting space for us to push the boundaries and add even more creative elements to the menu.” — EDO Hospitality Co-Owner Joe Mikulich

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EDO Hospitality announces summer plans including new menu items and wine dinners at both Braseria by EDO, serving French-Spanish cuisine, and Anima by EDO. The award-winning hospitality group is known for their delicious destinations.

“As we get into the summer season, we are excited to add vibrant dishes to our menus featuring fresh ingredients while holding Spanish and French traditions dear to our hearts,” said EDO Hospitality Co-Owner Roberto Liendo.

"We continue to pride ourselves in the best seasonal ingredients at all of our locations," said EDO Hospitality Co-Owner Joe Mikulich. "That goes hand in hand with our beverage program, as well. At Anima, we're continuing to host exceptional monthly wine dinners, while Braseria is an exciting space for us to push the boundaries and add even more creative elements to the menu. One of our guest favorites has been Chartreuse on draft!"

Braseria by EDO

Newly opened and already loved by many, Braseria offers a blend of beloved French dishes, Spanish classics, and new global flavors to locals and tourists alike just steps from the Las Vegas Strip. The award-winning culinary team is adding Corn Agnolotti – with truffle cheese, esquite relish and lime zest, and Bucatini Aglio e Olio – with Calabrian chili and garlic confit to the already creative and delicious menu at the brasserie.

Happy hour and reverse happy hour (4:30-6pm and 9-11pm) specials include team selected libations from $10-$15, well cocktails for $10, well martinis for $12, and a glass of red or white for $9, as well as discounted bites including: $12 Oysters, $8 Croquetas, $14 Burger & Frites, and $25 Skirt Steak & Frites.

Braseria is located at The Collective on Paradise Road is perfect for a romantic meal, group dining and Vegas nights out. It is open Monday -Saturday from 4:30-10pm. Guests can reserve their experience through SevenRooms.

Anima

Anima by EDO is known for using the best seasonal ingredients and with the change in weather, diners can expect new dishes added to the Chef’s Tasting Menu ($80pp), including Chicory Salad – with Idiazabal cheese, citrus, fried breadcrumb, anchovy vinaigrette, and Seada (+$5pp Jamon add on) – Mozzarella, pecorino, truffle honey. Larger format plates include Pan Roasted Cod – Braised baby artichokes, pea gazpachuelo, lemon-mint salsa verde, caramelized onion, pancetta and Braised Short Rib – Potato mousseline, black pepper sherry sauce, garlic parsley oil. Pasta and Rice selections include Malfatti – Charred dates, Iberico lardo, toasted pine nut, and Rigatoni Amatriciana – Tender belly bacon, jamon, tomato, pecorino. Each dish is served to share at the table, giving each diner the chance to try more of the menu.

The food and beverage teams also carefully craft monthly wine dinners. The menu for each of these experiences takes into account seasonality as well as region. A list of remaining 2026 wine dinners includes:

- Tuesday, June 16 – Mastroiani

- Tuesday, July 14 – Giorgio Rivetta La Spinetta

- Tuesday, August 11 and Wednesday, August 12 – Herman Story/ Prime Cardiology

- Tuesday, September 15 – Poderi Sopaio

- Monday, October 5 – Passopisciarro

- Tuesday, November 3 – Stags Leap Winery

- Tuesday, December 8 and Wednesday, December 9 – Podere le Ripi

Tickets for upcoming wine dinners can be purchased online.

Diners may recognize Anima by EDO for their accolades including but not limited to: James Beard Award Semifinalist, Yelp’s Best New Restaurant in 2023, Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Top 100 Restaurants 2024, Desert Companion’s Restaurant of the Year 2022.

Anima is open for dinner seven nights a week at The Gramercy and offers lunch service Monday-Friday from 11am-2pm with seasonal additions making an appearance on both menus. Reservations are encouraged and can be made through OpenTable.

About Braseria by EDO

The newest restaurant from the EDO Hospitality Group in Las Vegas, Braseria by EDO continues the tradition of hospitality and border-free flavor from Roberto Liendo and Joseph Mikulich. With a cold bar, frites, French favorites, Spanish staples, and Chartreuse on draft, Braseria elevates the dining options found at The Collective’s restaurant row at 3900 Paradise Road, steps from the Las Vegas Strip. Braseria is open for dinner six nights a week. Follow Braseria on Instagram and visit https://braseriabyedo.com/ for more information. Reservations are available through SevenRooms.

About Anima by EDO

Anima by EDO, from the EDO Hospitality Group in Las Vegas, continues the tradition of hospitality and border-free flavor from Roberto Liendo and Joseph Mikulich. With a raw bar, charcuterie program, sharable plates, and considerate beverage program, Anima continues to elevate off-strip dining in Las Vegas. Anima is open for dinner seven nights a week at The Gramercy and offers lunch service Monday-Friday from 11am-2pm. Follow Anima on Instagram and Facebook. Reservations are available through OpenTable.

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