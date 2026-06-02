Manhattan Book Group Announces Gold Win for 'The Artificial Conspiracy' in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards

NY, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Manhattan Book Group proudly announces that “ The Artificial Conspiracy ” by Jesse Muehlbauer, has been awarded Gold in the 2026 Manhattan Book Awards . The honor recognizes exceptional storytelling, originality, and imaginative scope in contemporary publishing.The Manhattan Book Awards is a year-round literary recognition program honoring outstanding books from independent and hybrid publishers worldwide. Titles are judged by an industry-experienced panel and evaluated on criteria including narrative strength, originality, production quality, and overall impact. Gold honors are reserved for books that exemplify excellence within their genre and demonstrate exceptional craft.About the Book:New Year's Eve in Times Square—an elusive secret society starts the countdown clock on humanity:365 days until the end of time...The chilling prediction haunts Mirai McGarry, a young woman who dreams of being a renowned artist even as multiple sclerosis begins to ravage her health.In the midst of the chaos, a powerful doomsday cult emerges as a safe haven for the masses. Their allure is undeniable, unnatural, and for Mirai, devastatingly personal. Her efforts to thwart them are futile until a mysterious messenger provides the first insights into a dark conspiracy.When Mirai opens the eyes of a handsome cult member, inspiring him to break free, he joins her odyssey to seek out the one man prophesied to end the madness. With the world around her—and her own body—beginning to crumble, Mirai must confront the mastermind of a nightmare before the countdown is complete.“The Artificial Conspiracy” is a philosophical thriller that explores a wide panorama of human nature and challenges the assumptions of our oldest question: why do we suffer?About the Author:Jesse Muehlbauer is an American novelist and essayist. Author of the award-winning noir sci-fi drama, "All the Moonlight on Earth" and the philosophical mystery thriller "The Artificial Conspiracy," Jesse’s novels have won the acclaim of critics and readers alike. He has lived on both coasts and now resides in his hometown of Brookfield, Wisconsin, with his lovely and brilliant wife, Poe.About Manhattan Book Group:Manhattan Book Group is a New York–based independent publishing organization dedicated to discovering, developing, and promoting exceptional voices across fiction and nonfiction. Through its publishing services, imprints, and literary recognition programs—including the Manhattan Book Awards—the company champions quality storytelling, professional standards, and meaningful visibility for authors worldwide.

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