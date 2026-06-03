Saint Francis Hospital Named Oklahoma’s First National Blood Clot Alliance VTE Center of Excellence™

Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma’s first National Blood Clot Alliance VTE Center of Excellence™.

Oklahoma’s Largest Hospital Joins a National Network Advancing Excellence in Blood Clot Prevention, Treatment, and Patient Care

NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence are helping establish a new standard in VTE care by bringing together institutional leadership, multidisciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based best practices.” — Erin VanDyke, PA-C, MPAS, Vice President of the NBCA COE Program

TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is proud to announce the designation of Saint Francis Hospital as Oklahoma’s first NBCA Venous Thromboembolism (VTE) Center of Excellence™. With this recognition, Saint Francis Hospital joins a growing national network of healthcare organizations committed to advancing excellence in the prevention, diagnosis, treatment, and long-term management of blood clots.The NBCA VTE Center of Excellence program recognizes institutions demonstrating a comprehensive, multidisciplinary approach to venous thromboembolism care across the full continuum of patient care. This includes prevention efforts, early identification, acute intervention, follow-up care, patient education, quality improvement initiatives, and community awareness surrounding deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE).Saint Francis Hospital achieved this designation through the collaborative efforts of multidisciplinary teams dedicated to advancing evidence-based VTE care and improving patient outcomes across both inpatient and outpatient settings.Venous thromboembolism, which includes DVT and PE, affects up to 900,000 Americans each year and contributes to as many as 100,000 deaths annually. Effective prevention and management require coordinated systems of care, standardized protocols, patient education, and collaboration among multiple clinical specialties.“Blood clots can become life-threatening quickly, which makes early recognition, coordinated care and prevention critically important,” said Hope Darrow, Vice President of the Saint Francis Heart and Vascular Institute. “This recognition reflects the expertise and collaboration of teams across Saint Francis who work every day to deliver evidence-based care, improve outcomes and support patients throughout every stage of treatment and recovery.”“NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence are helping establish a new standard in VTE care by bringing together institutional leadership, multidisciplinary collaboration, and evidence-based best practices across the entire continuum of care,” said Erin VanDyke, PA-C, MPAS, Vice President of the NBCA COE Program. “Saint Francis Hospital exemplifies this commitment, and we are proud to recognize them as Oklahoma’s first NBCA VTE Center of Excellence.”Through participation in the NBCA COE program, Saint Francis Hospital joins a distinguished group of organizations nationwide committed to improving outcomes and advancing awareness surrounding blood clot prevention and treatment.To learn more about the NBCA VTE Centers of Excellence program, visit StopTheClot.org ABOUT SAINT FRANCIS HEALTH SYSTEM Saint Francis Health System is a Catholic, not-for-profit health system based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. As the largest private employer in eastern Oklahoma, Saint Francis includes more than 13,000 employees and 1,000 physicians dedicated to delivering advanced care close to home. The system is anchored by Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma’s largest hospital, home to the region’s leading verified Level I Trauma Center, a nationally recognized heart hospital, eastern Oklahoma’s only children's hospital, pediatric emergency center and a Level IV neonatal intensive care unit. Through hospitals, emergency centers and outpatient clinics, Saint Francis delivers care across rural and underserved communities throughout eastern Oklahoma, from Vinita to McAlester and from Bristow to Coweta. Warren Clinic, the physician arm of Saint Francis, includes approximately 123 clinic locations across northeastern Oklahoma.ABOUT THE NATIONAL BLOOD CLOT ALLIANCE (NBCA)Established in 2003, the National Blood Clot Alliance (NBCA) is the nation’s leading nonprofit, patient advocacy organization dedicated to advancing the prevention, early diagnosis, and treatment of life-threatening blood clots. NBCA serves the community through education, advocacy, awareness initiatives, healthcare partnerships, and clinical excellence programs aimed at improving outcomes for patients impacted by venous thromboembolism. To learn more about NBCA, visit StopTheClot.org.

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