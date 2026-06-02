Gov. Cox announces appointments of Jay Jorgensen and Stephen Dent to the Utah Supreme Court

SALT LAKE CITY (June 2, 2026) — Gov. Spencer J. Cox today announced the appointments of Jay T. Jorgensen and Stephen P. Dent to serve on the Utah Supreme Court.

The appointments follow legislation passed earlier this year expanding the Utah Supreme Court from five to seven justices. The two new seats were created as part of the state’s ongoing work to support the judiciary and ensure the Court can continue to provide careful, timely review in cases of statewide importance.

“Jay Jorgensen is one of Utah’s brightest legal minds,” Gov. Cox said. “His career reflects exceptional judgment, integrity and respect for the rule of law. From his rural Utah roots to the highest levels of the legal and business worlds, Jay has shown the character and discipline needed to serve our state with wisdom and humility.”

Jorgensen currently serves as senior counsel in the Office of General Counsel for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He previously served as general counsel, chief compliance officer and corporate secretary for Coupang, Inc. and as executive vice president and global chief ethics and compliance officer for Walmart. Earlier in his career, he was a partner at Sidley Austin LLP and clerked for Chief Justice William H. Rehnquist on the United States Supreme Court and Judge Samuel A. Alito Jr. on the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

The governor selected Jorgensen following an extensive review process conducted by the Appellate Court Nominating Commission. “I thank Governor Cox and the Appellate Court Nominating Commission for the trust they have placed in me,” Jorgensen said. “I am honored to be appointed to serve on the Utah Supreme Court. I pledge that, if confirmed to this post, I will dedicate myself every day to upholding the high ideals in our state’s constitution and laws.”

The governor selected Dent following the same review process.

“Stephen Dent has the discipline, legal ability and character we need on the bench,” Gov. Cox said. “His record reflects a commitment to public service, careful legal reasoning and respect for the rule of law. I am confident he will bring fairness, integrity and sound judgment to Utah’s highest court.”

Dent currently serves as deputy criminal chief and Southern Utah branch chief in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah. He previously practiced at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP and clerked for Judge Robert J. Shelby of the United States District Court for the District of Utah and Judge Scott M. Matheson Jr. of the United States Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. Dent graduated first in his class from the University of Utah S.J. Quinney College of Law and served as editor-in-chief of the Utah Law Review.

“I am humbled and honored to be appointed to the Utah Supreme Court,” Dent said. “I thank Governor Cox for entrusting me with this profound responsibility. If confirmed, I pledge to faithfully and impartially discharge my duties as a fair and neutral judge. I love the State of Utah and would consider it the honor of a lifetime to serve on the Court.”

Under the Utah Constitution, judicial appointments are subject to the advice and consent of the Utah Senate. The Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee will review each appointee’s record, consider public comments and hold confirmation hearings prior to consideration by the full Senate.

Photos of both appointees are available here.