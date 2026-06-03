The Hidden Dangers of the Household Cleaner 'Decanting' Social Media Trend

Visually appealing, organized homes are popular, but experts warn social media trends are prioritizing style over safety, putting families at risk.

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New data from the American Cleaning Institute (ACI) shows that 60 percent of Americans would consider, plan to, or already store cleaning products in decorative containers - a significant increase from 48 percent in 2024. While it may look nice, decanting removes the child-safety features and critical label information designed to help prevent accidental exposures.Brian Sansoni of the American Cleaning Institute and Torine Creppy of Safe Kids Worldwide break down the risks behind this growing trend, share the latest data on Americans storage behaviors, and offer practical, safety-first solutions for families who want both organization and peace of mind.For more information, please visit https://www.Packetsup.com

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