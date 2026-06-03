DIPLO to Ignite Houston's World Cup Celebration at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live venue

Army Sadeghi, Ben Berg, Brian Ching Diplo in Houston

A 39-day, multi-venue experience will transform Houston's Fan Fest area with world-class entertainment and sports watching

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Houston prepares to welcome the world for FIFA World Cup 2026™, a new, large-scale hospitality concept is set to redefine how the city celebrates. The Ranch Presents Pitch Live will bring together dining, nightlife and soccer culture in a singular, high-energy destination in East Downtown, operating daily from June 11 through July 19.Today, Grammy-winning artist, producer and DJ Diplo confirmed his return to Houston for a one-night-only June 11 performance at The Ranch Presents Pitch Live, the city’s largest World Cup entertainment experience.Created by restaurateur Ben Berg of Berg Hospitality Group—who's acclaimed The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse became a must-visit experience at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo—Pitch Live marks his most ambitious undertaking to date. Berg is joined by Army Sadeghi, the force behind Houston nightlife destinations Clarkwood, 1111 and Melrose, and Brian Ching, Houston Dynamo legend, World Cup ambassador and founder of Pitch 25, the popular soccer-themed beer garden and sports bar in EaDo and soon to open Katy location.Together, the trio will transform the former Warehouse Live concert hall (813 St. Emanuel St.) into a 39-day, Texas-inspired entertainment complex that merges Houston’s signature hospitality with the energy of the world’s biggest sporting event. Located directly across from Pitch 25 and steps from the official FIFA Fan Festival, the concept is positioned to serve as a central gathering point for both international visitors and locals.Envisioned as an urban evolution of Berg’s The Ranch Saloon concept, The Ranch Presents Pitch Live delivers a fully immersive, multi-venue experience under one roof—something entirely new for Houston at this scale and moment. The activation also extends beyond its walls: Walker Street will be closed to vehicular traffic, creating a pedestrian-friendly, open-container corridor that connects the venue to surrounding World Cup activity at Shell Energy Stadium, Discovery Green and the George R. Brown Convention Center—effectively turning EaDo into a walkable, citywide celebration.Pitch Live will open its doors daily at 10 a.m., offering fans a place to gather well before kickoff. While official FIFA fan programming ramps up 90 minutes before match times, the concept is designed to meet the early-day demand—serving as a lively pregame destination where guests can settle in, dine, drink and build energy ahead of the action just steps away.“With the World Cup coming to Houston, we saw an opportunity to create something that doesn’t just meet the moment, but elevates it,” said Ben Berg. “This is about showcasing the best of what Houston does—food, hospitality, energy—on a global stage.”At its core, Pitch Live is designed as an all-day, all-night hub for fans, blending Texas-inspired food and beverage with dynamic programming and large-scale match viewing. The venue will feature three distinct environments: a grand main stage open to the public with multiple bars and casual dining; a secondary, ticketed space with elevated culinary offerings; and a private VIP lounge with its own entrance, premium design and exclusive service.The space will feature an abundance of TV screens throughout the interior, along with a massive outdoor display, will broadcast matches from around the world, while immersive lighting and sound design bring each goal and moment to life. Sadeghi will lead nightlife programming and experiential activations, curating cocktail menus, bottle service, international DJs, including Grammy-award winning artist, Diplo, and high-end lounge experiences tailored to an international audience.Sadeghi brings a refined nightlife and hospitality sensibility shaped by his success with Clarkwood, 1111 and Melrose, where design, programming and service are tightly choreographed to create high-demand destinations. His expertise in crafting elevated cocktail programs, managing peak-hour flow and building immersive late-night environments ensures Pitch Live extends well beyond match time—becoming a fully programmed social experience that transitions seamlessly from daytime gathering spot to high-energy evening hub.Ching’s involvement grounds the concept in Houston’s deep soccer roots and brings the ultimate soccer credential, not only his legacy as a player but also his firsthand expertise as a restaurateur behind Pitch 25. His understanding of match-day rhythms, fan culture and the cadence of global soccer schedules adds an invaluable operational layer that will help shape Pitch Live as both a true supporters’ hub and a seamless extension of the World Cup experience.“Houston is a true soccer city, and this is our moment to show that to the world,” said Ching. “By blending the spirit of Pitch 25 with the elevated experience of Pitch Live, we’re creating something bigger than a venue—it’s a place where fans, cultures, and communities come together to celebrate the game.”The project is also backed by Houston-based investor Rick Perez, President & CEO of 1588 Ventures, a longtime Houstonian and active supporter of the local community, alongside Ashley Muncie, co-owner of Sophie Cocktail & Terrace, who will lead the VIP and premium guest experience for the 39-day pop-up, curating the venue’s most exclusive tier with her signature design-forward approach and pure Texas hospitality.Beyond its consumer appeal, The Ranch Presents Pitch Live represents a significant opportunity for brand partners and corporate sponsors to connect with one of the largest global audiences Houston has ever hosted, as billions of viewers tune in worldwide during the tournament. Pitch Live will also offer a range of customizable options for hosting watch parties, creating dynamic spaces for brands to engage fans in memorable ways.As the city’s seven-match World Cup schedule approaches, the concept is poised to become a defining piece of Houston’s broader activation strategy—an experience that not only captures the excitement of the tournament but helps extend it.For more information, please visit www.pitchliveranch.com or via Instagram pitchliveattheranch

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