Ravi Ryan Mohanlal Expands International Presence Across Business, Sports, Football and Entertainment

Ravi Ryan Mohanlal

Ravi Ryan Mohanlal LLM MBA MSc, a Dutch entrepreneur of Surinamese-Hindustani heritage with more than 19 years of experience as a consultant and entrepreneur

DEN HAAG, ZUID HOLLAND, NETHERLANDS, June 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ravi Ryan Mohanlal LLM MBA MSc, a Dutch entrepreneur of Surinamese-Hindustani heritage with more than 19 years of experience as a consultant and entrepreneur, is continuing to expand his international presence through a growing portfolio of activities across business, sports, football management, talent representation, media, and entertainment.As Founder and CEO of MOHANLAL, Mohanlal has built a multidisciplinary career that combines international consulting, entrepreneurship, football management, sports agency services, talent representation, branding, media development, and strategic networking. His professional activities focus on creating opportunities for businesses, athletes, artists, actors, entrepreneurs, and organizations seeking growth, visibility, and international collaboration.Throughout his career, Mohanlal has worked on projects involving business development, strategic management, corporate governance, branding, sports marketing, talent management, and media exposure. His vision is centered on connecting the worlds of business, sports, football, entertainment, and media through innovation, leadership, and strategic partnerships.With a strong commitment to professional development, Mohanlal has continued to strengthen his expertise within the football industry. He obtained a Sports Agent Certificate through the Johan Cruyff Institute and completed educational programs related to FIFA football agent development. In addition, he has gained valuable football development experience through learning environments and programs associated with Ajax Academy and the Royal Dutch Football Association (KNVB).A major milestone in his professional journey is scheduled for 1 July 2026, when Mohanlal will attend a graduation ceremony in Barcelona, Spain. During this event, he is expected to receive his Managing Director and Football Scout Diploma through a program associated with FC Barcelona and the internationally recognized La Masia football methodology. The ceremony will bring together graduates and alumni from various football, scouting, leadership, and management backgrounds from around the world.Within the sports industry, Mohanlal remains actively involved in football management, athlete representation, sponsorship development, scouting, sports marketing, and football-related business initiatives. His objective is to create meaningful opportunities for athletes, clubs, organizations, and commercial partners while contributing to the continued growth and development of football.Beyond sports, Mohanlal operates as a Sports, Artist & Actor Agent, supporting talent in building professional careers, strengthening personal brands, expanding media exposure, and developing commercial opportunities. His growing network spans sports, entertainment, media, and business, creating opportunities for collaboration and international growth.As a Media Personality, Mohanlal regularly participates in interviews, networking events, public appearances, business conferences, and digital media initiatives. He is also actively pursuing opportunities within television, film, entertainment, and sports-related productions while continuing to expand his presence within the international media landscape.In addition, Mohanlal is preparing for his professional presentation on IMDb , the internationally recognized platform for film, television, and entertainment professionals. Through IMDb, he aims to further showcase his activities across business, sports management, talent representation, media, and entertainment while strengthening his international profile.Mohanlal also credits several influential figures as sources of inspiration throughout his professional journey. Among them are Michael Jackson, whose dedication to excellence, creativity, innovation, and global impact continues to inspire generations, and Johan Cruyff, widely recognized as one of football's greatest visionaries. Mohanlal particularly admires Cruyff's philosophy of leadership, innovation, talent development, and long-term thinking, principles that continue to influence his own approach to business, sports management, and entrepreneurship."Success is built by connecting people, opportunities, and industries," said Mohanlal. "My goal is to continue building bridges between business, sports, entertainment, and media while creating value through strategic partnerships, innovation, and international collaboration."Through ongoing investments in personal branding, sports management, talent representation, media development, and entrepreneurship, Ravi Ryan Mohanlal continues to position the MOHANLAL brand for international growth and long-term impact.About Ravi Ryan MohanlalRavi Ryan Mohanlal LLM MBA MSc is a Dutch entrepreneur of Surinamese-Hindustani heritage with more than 19 years of experience as a consultant and entrepreneur. He is an International Consultant, Entrepreneur, Football Manager, Sports Agent, Artist & Actor Agent, and Media Personality.As Founder and CEO of MOHANLAL, he is active in business consulting, sports management, talent representation, branding, media, public speaking, and international business development. His work focuses on connecting business, sports, football, and entertainment through strategic partnerships, innovation, and professional networking.Website: www.raviryanmohanlal.com IMDb: https://www.imdb.me/raviryanmohanlal LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/raviryanmohanlal/

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