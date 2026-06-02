Activist Investors Are Holding Boards Accountable for AI Strategy

In recent campaigns, activist investors have challenged companies on their AI strategy, capital allocation and credibility. Here’s what boards should understand—and how management teams can get ahead of AI driven scrutiny.

Key Takeaway

Activist investors are using artificial intelligence as a lens to challenge companies, criticizing insufficient AI investment, transformation efforts or investor communication.

Proactive, credible messaging that shows how a company is approaching AI—relative to peers, strategic priorities and value creation—can help reduce exposure to activist campaigns.

As activist pressure builds, board oversight can help guide how AI priorities are set and communicated.

Across sectors, investors are raising pointed questions about whether companies are moving fast enough on artificial intelligence—strategically, operationally and in how they communicate their progress—to capture AI’s potential, create long-term value and protect their competitive advantage.

“When activists raise AI in a campaign, it usually comes down to one of two things,” says David Rosewater, Global Head of Shareholder Activism and Corporate Defense at Morgan Stanley. “Either they believe a company needs to be more aggressive in using AI to take costs out of the business, or more ambitious in using AI to expand growth by moving into new markets or broadening its addressable opportunity.”

Activists are making specific asks around AI, including:

Margin improvement tied to AI-enabled efficiency

More explicit articulation of AI strategy in investor materials

Use of AI to improve sales productivity, onboarding or customer engagement

Capital allocation changes linked to AI transformation

Heightened investor focus on AI has widened the gap between perceived leaders and laggards across industries. Companies are more exposed to activist campaigns if they struggle to articulate how AI fits into their long-term strategy or explain how investments can translate into measurable outcomes.

What Boards Should Expect on AI Activism—and How to Prepare

Recent campaigns show that activists are not only criticizing insufficient investment and transformation efforts, highlighting gaps in margin improvement plans and pushing for clearer disclosure of AI priorities. In some cases, they are even seeking board changes to strengthen oversight of technology‑enabled operational transformation.

For boards, this means ensuring management can clearly address several core questions:

How is AI being deployed to improve efficiency or margins?

Where can it drive incremental growth or open new revenue streams?

How will progress on AI be monitored and communicated over time?

External communication addressing these issues can be a part of earnings calls, investor presentations and market updates—opportunities for companies to define their narrative before external pressure builds.

Looking ahead, spending discipline may become a growing part of the dialog between activists and companies. “What we haven’t seen much of—yet—is activists broadly approaching companies about spending too much on AI,” says Tom Miles, Global Co-Head of M&A. “But that changes if companies can’t clearly demonstrate returns. Management teams are going to be expected to show not just investment, but outcomes.”

Moving from AI Adoption to Investor Confidence

As AI becomes a more prominent activist theme, investors’ focus is shifting from whether companies are adopting the technology to whether boards and management teams can demonstrate a credible, well‑governed approach to AI‑enabled transformation. Activists are increasingly assessing whether leaders understand how AI is reshaping their industries, whether priorities are clearly set, and whether capital deployment aligns with those strategic ambitions.

For directors, this elevates oversight beyond individual initiatives. The emphasis is on how effectively management can explain its AI direction relative to industry peers, how AI is expected to support efficiency and growth over time, and how progress and risks are being communicated to investors.

Companies best positioned to defuse AI‑driven activist pressure are those that take control of the narrative—clearly articulating how AI fits into their broader strategy, why chosen priorities make sense, and how governance and disclosure are evolving alongside execution.

As activist playbooks continue to evolve, AI is likely to remain a durable pressure point. Boards and management teams that engage early, probe strategy rigorously and insist on clear, consistent communication can reduce the risk of AI becoming a source of vulnerability—and instead position it as a driver of long‑term confidence and value.